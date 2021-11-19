Weekend Outlook November 19-21, 2021

The Abou Ben Adhem Shriners will host FEZtival of Trees Friday through Sunday (11/19-11/21) and November 26-28 at the Shrine Mosque, 601 E. St. Louis St. in Springfield. The event includes a Christmas tree raffle, a crafter/vendor village, a Breakfast with Santa November 20 and live entertainment. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Raffle tickets are $1.

Coffee Talks will be held Friday (11/19) at noon online and in person at the Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site in Ash Grove. The topic of the program is “Welcome to the Boone Neighborhood: Rediscovering the Original Ash Grove.”

The City of Springfield Environmental Services will host Customer Appreciation Day Friday (11/19) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the city's recycling centers.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will host “Little Acorns: Virtual Storytime” for kids up to age six Friday morning (11/19) at 10. Registration is required.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will present the virtual program, “Pinecone Gnomes,” Friday afternoon (11/19) at 1. Learn how to make gnomes out of pinecones. Registration is required.

The Mercy Lebanon Auxiliary Gift Shop will host the Peace on Earth Open House Friday (11/19) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday (11/20) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Gillioz Theatre presents “Christmas with C.S. Lewis” Friday and Saturday night (11/19-11/20) at 7:30. British actor, David Payne, stars in the one-man show, which tells the story of how Christmas came to mean so much to Lewis, a former atheist.

The Gillioz Theatre will show the film, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” Friday night (11/19) at 7:30. Tickets are $10 or $15 for VIP, and seating is general admission.

Springfield Little Theatre presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella Friday (11/19) through December 5 at the Landers Theatre.

The Missouri State University Theatre and Dance Department presents the play, “She Kills Monsters,” Friday night (11/19) at 7:30 and Sunday (11/21) at 2:30 in the Craig Hall Balcony Theatre.

The Discovery Center will host the Festival of Trees Friday night (11/19) at 5. The night will include food, drinks and entertainment and will feature former Lady Bears player and WNBA 2001 Rookie of the Year, Jackie Stiles.

Missouri State Women’s Volleyball will host Indiana State Friday night (11/19) at 6 at Hammons Student Center.

Missouri State University’s Opera Workshop will present a fall scenes program, “A Bit of This & That,” Friday night (11/19) at 7:30 at Ellis Hall.

ottawagraphics A potter creates a bowl

The 14th Annual Ozark Craft Festival will be held Friday (11/19) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday (11/20) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ozark Community Center.

The Springfield Chess Club presents Free Chess Fridays Friday nights at 7 at the South Side Senior Center, 2215 S. Fremont. It’s a weekly free chess play for all skill levels and all ages.

The Sister Lucille Band will host Stomp the Blues Friday night (11/19) at 7 at Kiss Bar & Grill, 2550 S. Campbell in Springfield. All proceeds will go towards providing Christmas baskets containing living essentials for youth at Rare Breed Youth Services, and will benefit Laura’s House and Darr House.

Night of Expression’s Community Cat Bash will start Friday night (11/19) at 7:30 at Nathan P. Murphy’s in downtown Springfield. The evening will include live music, dancing and visual arts. Admission is $5 at the door, and all proceeds go to Tim Traps Cats, which works to trap feral cats, get them spayed and neutered and then release them back where they were trapped.

The Springfield Lasers’ season of WorldTeam Tennis is underway, and all games are being played in Indian Wells, California due to the pandemic. They’ll be broadcast live. There are games Friday night (11/19) at 8, Saturday (11/20) at 5 and Sunday night (11/21) at 8.

The Christmas Lights of Ozark are open through December 31 at Finley River Park in Ozark. The drive-through light display is open 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Branson’s Lights of Joy is open through January 2 at 700 Expressway Lane. The cost is $20-$30 for single entry vehicles.

Bolivar Parks & Recreation will host the Gobblin’ and Hobblin’ 3-5k Saturday morning (11/20) at 9.

The Frisco Trail Craft Show will be held Saturday (11/20) from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Willard High School in Willard, Missouri.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will host “Discover Nature: Trail Trivia” Saturday (11/20) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by the outdoor pavilion to pick up a question sheet, hike on the trail while answering questions and then return to the table for a prize.

Friends of the Garden will host Garden Story Time for preschoolers and their families Saturday morning (11/20) at 10 at the Botanical Center at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park.

Friends of the Garden will host Backpack Buddy Adventures, for ages four to 12, Saturday morning (11/20) at 11 at the Botanical Center at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park. The cost is $18.

stux Bird tracks in snow

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center’s Conservation Teens program, “Animal Tracking,” will be held Saturday morning (11/20) at 10. Anyone 12 to 17-years-old is welcome. Registration is required, and space is limited.

Learn to draw the autumn wildflower, bottle gentian, during a virtual MDC program Saturday morning (11/20) at 10. Registration is required.

Friends of the Garden will present a Garden Walk and Talk Saturday afternoon (11/20) at 1 at Lake Drummond at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park. It’s for ages 18 and up. Learn about history and gardening techniques and how to incorporate aspects of the gardens in your own yard.

Wildcat Glades will host the program, “Turkey Turkey Turkey,” Saturday afternoon (11/20) at 1 at Wildcat Education Cottage. Registration is required.

A Discovery Table about white-tailed deer will be available at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin Saturday (11/20) from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Kids can learn about deer and make a headband to take home.

The GLO Center, 518 E. Commercial in Springfield, will host the Trans Day of Remembrance Saturday afternoon (11/20) at 3.

The program, “Women in George Washington Carver’s Life,” will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (11/20-11/21) at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond.

Ozark’s 56th Annual Christmas Parade will be held Saturday (11/20). Activities will begin at 2 p.m., and the parade will start at 5:30.

The Lebanon Christmas Parade will start Saturday morning (11/20) at 11.

Michael Gaida Books at a sale

The Friends of the Lebanon-Laclede County Library will hold the Second Chance Book Sale Saturday (11/20) from noon to 4 at the library.

Connect2Culture and Childsplay of Tempe, Arizona present “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” Saturday (11/20) at 4 and 7 p.m. at Joplin High School’s Performing Arts Center.

The 42nd International Banquet and Show will be held Saturday night (11/20) at 5 at Plaster Student Union on the Missouri State University campus. Tickets are $20. The night will include food and entertainment from around the world.

The Mayor’s Tree Lighting Holiday Show will be held Saturday night (11/20) at 7 on Park Central Square and will also be broadcast on KY3. Activities will start at 6 on the square, including photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. And Jordan Valley Ice Park will offer free skating with $3 skate rental Saturday from 5:45 to 6:45.

A Christmas and Craft Bazaar and Garage Sale will be held Saturday (11/20) at 9 a.m. at Grandview Missionary Baptist Church, 3208 N. Barnes in Springfield.

Fordland United Methodist Church will host a Bazaar Saturday (11/20) starting at 8 .m.

Missouri State Women’s Volleyball will host Evansville Saturday (11/20) at 5 p.m. at Hammons Student Center.

The Springfield Symphony’s Chamber Orchestra along with a narrator will present “A Symphony in the Stacks” Sunday afternoon (11/21) at 1:30 at the Library Center. The free, 40-minute family concert will feature Saint-Saens’ “The Carnival of the Animals.”

The MSU Wind Ensemble and Wind Symphony will present a concert Sunday afternoon (11/21) at 3:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

Post Art Library presents “Queer Space” by Luke Blevins at the Joplin Public Library through December 31. You can view the exhibit during regular library hours.

Unity of Springfield will host the LGBTQIA+ Thanksgiving Dinner Sunday night (11/21) at 6.

The Mo Poetry Slam will be held at Nathan P. Murphy’s in downtown Springfield Sunday night (11/21) at 7.

