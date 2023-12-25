© 2023 KSMU Radio
Sense of Community

Springfield woman and Ozarks native finds a fulfilling career and lifelong friend and mentor at Ozarks Public Broadcasting

By Michele Skalicky
Published December 25, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST
Former OPB Managers Tammy Wiley and Arlen Diamond who participated in the StoryCorps Mobile Tour to the Ozarks in 2022
StoryCorps
Former OPB Managers Tammy Wiley and Arlen Diamond

In this StoryCorps conversation recorded in the spring of 2022, Tammy Wiley talks with Arlen Diamond about their time working together at KSMU and Ozarks Public Broadcasting.

Diamond gave Wiley her first job at KSMU when she was a student in the 1980s and offered her a graduate assistantship before hiring her full-time.

You can play an excerpt of their StoryCorps interview by clicking the "listen" button above.

Tammy Wiley Arlen Diamond
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
