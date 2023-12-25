Springfield woman and Ozarks native finds a fulfilling career and lifelong friend and mentor at Ozarks Public Broadcasting

In this StoryCorps conversation recorded in the spring of 2022, Tammy Wiley talks with Arlen Diamond about their time working together at KSMU and Ozarks Public Broadcasting.

Diamond gave Wiley her first job at KSMU when she was a student in the 1980s and offered her a graduate assistantship before hiring her full-time.

You can play an excerpt of their StoryCorps interview by clicking the "listen" button above.

