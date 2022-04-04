© 2022 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

Women’s history month—Talking with one program focusing on research to make advancements in women’s economic and civic leadership

Published April 4, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT
In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, in honor of Women’s History Month, host Dr. Hue Ping Chin speaks with Wendy Doyle, president and CEO of United Women’s Empowerment (United WE).

Doyle talks about statewide research conducted by United WE that looks closely on what factors impact women’s socioeconomic status. The report—Status of Women in Missouri—identifies four main areas of concern including childcare, elder care, broadband access and healthcare.

