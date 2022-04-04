Women’s history month—Talking with one program focusing on research to make advancements in women’s economic and civic leadership

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, in honor of Women’s History Month, host Dr. Hue Ping Chin speaks with Wendy Doyle, president and CEO of United Women’s Empowerment (United WE).

Doyle talks about statewide research conducted by United WE that looks closely on what factors impact women’s socioeconomic status. The report—Status of Women in Missouri—identifies four main areas of concern including childcare, elder care, broadband access and healthcare.

