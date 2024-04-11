Astro Brief: Expansion of the Universe

After the Big Bang, our universe began to expand at the speed of light. To determine this, scientists needed to find a way to measure our universe's rate of expansion. Research continues today as Dr. Adam Riess of Johns Hopkins University released a recent paper analyzing data from the James Webb Space Telescope on distant cepheid stars.

Join us this week as Mike discusses important and recent discoveries about our universe's expansion.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

