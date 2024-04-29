Today’s story features the Knight Family Collection and the history of Tabernacle Presbyterian Church in Springfield.

Officially organized on April 16, 1916, Tabernacle Presbyterian Church began as small wooden structure located on the southwest corner of Cherry and National. Over 120 charter members were recorded, including Pansy Knight, who’s scrapbook is now housed at the State Historical Society of Missouri. Many of the church’s members transferred from Westminster Southern Presbyterian which was organized in 1886 and disbanded in 1915. Meant to be a temporary house of worship, the wooden tabernacle was demolished in 1920 and on May 17, 1921, the cornerstone for the new church building was laid. Tabernacle Presbyterian Church remained at Cherry and National until 1963 when the building was razed. Today, the church is known as Westminster Presbyterian, located on East Portland Street.

The Knight Family Collection contains Pansy Knight’s scrapbook which documents the history of Tabernacle Presbyterian Church through photographs, newspaper articles, and ephemera from 1902 to 1922.

To explore this collection and more, visit the Springfield Research Center inside MSU’s Meyer Library or find us online at SHSMO.org.