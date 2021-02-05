U.S. Senator Roy Blunt Says A New Coronavirus Relief Bill Should Not Be Partisan

The U.S. Senate passed a budget resolution this morning, NPR reports, which allows for passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill without Republican support.

The bill could now be passed with a simple majority,

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, speaking on the Senate floor Thursday, said both sides need to come together on the issue.

“What we’re really doing here is passing a budget that allows us to set up what I think is an ill-advised partisan moment, where one side believes they can do whatever they want to without the other side,” said Blunt.

He said Congress passed a $9 billion relief bill in December and it’s too soon to know what’s needed next.

NPR reports that President Biden has said he “will not settle” on the relief bill.

A poll by Quinnipiac University this week finds that 37 percent of Republicans support Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, according to NPR.