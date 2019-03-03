Sunday Puzzle: In This Game, A Chance To Claim Vic-tor-y

On-air challenge: Every answer is a word that has the accented syllable "tor" somewhere inside it.

Example: 1946 Hitchcock film --> NOTORIOUS

1. Winning

2. Someone who studies the past

3. What "!" stands for in mathematics

4. Class for one person or a very small group

5. Newspaper piece that expresses an opinion

6. Fill in the blank: ___ Guinea (country in Africa)

7. Act of twisting something out of its natural shape

8. Musical work for an orchestra

9. One of the capitals of South Africa

10. Long-serving British queen of the 19th century

11. Facility for recovering one's health

12. Place in a school to have a convocation

13. Student with the second-highest grade-point average in a graduating class

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Roger Barkan of Savage, Md. I'm thinking of a well-known U.S. natural landmark. Take the two-word name of its location. Then change the first letter of the second word to the immediately previous letter of the alphabet, and you'll get another description of the landmark's location. What's the landmark, and what are the two descriptions of its location?

Challenge answer: LA BREA (tar pits) --> L.A. AREA

Winner: Tracy Starr of Oakland, Calif.

This week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Alan Hochbaum, of Dunwoody, Ga. Name a popular restaurant chain in two words. Its letters can be rearranged to spell some things to eat and some things to drink. Both are plural words. What things are these, and what's the chain?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, March 7 at 3 p.m. ET.

