Roadwork On Highway 160 To Cause Delays

Drivers on Highway 160 between Springfield and Willard might experience delays this week. Missouri Department of Transportation officials say rock blasting is scheduled as they work to widen the highway to four lanes. According to MODOT, traffic will be stopped for up to 15 minutes once a day between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. It also may be stopped on nearby county farm roads. Officials say blasting operations could take several months to complete.

Find out more about the project at modot.org/southwest.