Law Enforcement Officers Arrest 6 After Evidence Of Counterfeiting Operation Found In Branson

Six people are in custody after the Branson Police Department and the Taney County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant on a Branson motel early Sunday morning.

The Branson Police Department made the arrests after they discovered drugs and money counterfeiting operations at the Metropolitan Motel on Schaefer Drive.

According to the city, an assortment of drugs and firearms were seized along with evidence of a counterfeiting operation.

The six are being held in the Taney County Jail. Branson Police are communicating with the Taney County Prosecuting Attorney's office and Missouri Probation and Parole on the charges, according to a news release.

According to city officials, a comprehensive review of the motel’s business license and inspection records is being conducted.