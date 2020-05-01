City of Nixa Updates Its Emergency Order

The City of Nixa has updated its emergency order, known as the Nixa Strong Recovery Plan. Nixa Mayor Brian Steele says the updates go into effect Monday and will continue through May 31.

According to city officials, the updated order, signed by Steele, expands upon the statewide order.

These are the updates as provided by Nixa city officials:

Everyone should continue social distancing at all times through the end of May, no matter where you go. (This doesn’t apply to family or members of the same household and does not apply to individuals when performing job duties that require contact with other people closer than 6 feet.)

Individuals performing job duties that require contact with other people closer than 6 feet should take additional precautionary measures to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, including wearing PPE (masks, gloves, etc.) and regular handwashing.

DO NOT VISIT nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, assisted living homes (unless to provide critical assistance or in end-of-life circumstances). Elderly and other vulnerable populations should be extra careful.

Retail locations less than 10,000 square feet are limited to 25% or less of their building code occupancy.

Retail locations of more than 10,000 square feet are limited to 10% or less of their authorized building code occupancy.

All other publicly accessible locations shall limit the number of individuals present to only those who can safely maintain the social distancing requirements (6 feet between people not of the same household) and are also limited to 50% or less of their authorized building capacity.

Schools remain closed through the end of the 2019-2020 school year, but school districts are not prohibited from allowing teachers, staff, students, and parents from reentering school buildings to work, retrieve personal belongings, or return school property as long as limitations on social distancing are adhered to. Summer school may proceed under guidelines set by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Schools may continue providing Food and Nutritional Services.

Daycares, childcare providers, and schools may provide child care in accordance with CDC guidelines. This includes the CDC’s guidance on social distancing and “stable groups”, cleaning and disinfecting, drop off and pick up procedures, arrival screening procedures, etc.

Restaurants may offer dine-in with social distancing (6 feet between tables), no communal seating areas, and no more than 10 to any table, and may not exceed 50% of their authorized building capacity. Use of drive-thru, delivery, and pick-up options are still encouraged for the duration of this order.

All planned or spontaneous events with 20 or more persons in attendance that could facilitate the spread of disease are strongly discouraged.

The order does not prohibit or restrict lawful possession, transfer, sale, transportation, storage, display, or use of firearms or ammunition during the declared state of emergency.

In addition to the above orders, Mayor Steele and the City of Nixa are also emphasizing the following guidelines and recommendations:

For all citizens:

·

Stay home if you feel sick and contact your physician.

·

Minimize travel to the greatest extent possible.

·

Help us protect the most vulnerable populations.

·

Practice good hygiene:

o

Wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. When hand washing is not possible, use hand sanitizer.

o

Don’t touch your face.

o

Sneeze or cough into a tissue or your elbow.

o

Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.

·

Avoid social gatherings of 20 or more, and any gatherings which do not allow for appropriate social distancing. When in public, maximize social distance from others.

·

Do not create situations where people cannot maintain social distancing.

·

You may attend events of 19 or fewer people as long as you maintain social distancing (6 feet between people who are not of the same household).

For Businesses:

All businesses are vital to our local economy. We are no longer distinguishing between “essential” and “non-essential” businesses. We ask all businesses follow these guidelines.

·

Implement basic infection prevention measures

o

Protective equipment

o

Temperature checks are recommended if possible

o

Testing, isolation, and contact tracing

o

Sanitation, disinfection of common and high-traffic areas.

·

Modify physical workspaces to maximize social distancing

·

Minimize business travel

·

Develop an infectious disease preparedness and response plan, including policies and procedures for workforce contact tracing when an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

·

Monitor workforce for indicative symptoms. Do not allow symptomatic people to physically return to work until cleared by a medical provider.

·

Develop, implement, and communicate about workplace flexibilities and protections including:

o

Encouraging telework whenever possible and feasible with business operations.

o

Return to work in phases and/or split shifts if possible.

o

Limit access to common areas where personnel are likely to congregate and interact.

o

Ensure that sick leave policies are flexible and consistent with public health guidance.

·

Implementing a system where customers can wait inside their vehicles rather than a waiting room is strongly encouraged if possible. If this is not feasible, entities should develop public health and safety measures. Pre-scheduled and spaced out appointments are also encouraged.

·

Restaurants which wish to re-open dining rooms are strongly encouraged to:

o

Regulate self-serve options such as buffets and salad bars.

o

Use disposable menus.

o

Employees wearing personal protective equipment (masks, gloves, eye-protection, etc.)

o

Tables and seating spaced out 6 feet apart. No more than 10 to a table.

o

Drive-thru, pickup, delivery options still strongly encouraged.

o

No communal seating (such as in a food court, where unrelated groups sit at common tables or in areas without sufficient table spacing between groups).

·

We strongly recommend childcare continues with stable groups of 10 or less.

·

While gatherings of 20 or more are strongly discouraged, religious services may be held in-person so long as social distancing rules are enforced, and the number of attendees does not exceed 50% of the authorized building capacity. Shaking hands, sharing communion cups, passing offering plates (and similar activities) should be avoided. Places of worship are also encouraged to continue use of alternative means of services through video streaming or drive-in services at your facility’s parking-lot.

Updates regarding city services: