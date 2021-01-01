Related Program: All Things Considered Black Doctors Use Social Media To Share Accurate Information About COVID-19 Vaccine By Pien Huang • 1 hour ago Related Program: All Things Considered ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on January 1, 2021 5:17 pm A third of Black Americans are hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll. Some Black doctors are finding creative ways to encourage vaccine acceptance. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.