Missouri lawmakers try again to repeal ‘luxury tax’ on diapers and period products

Diapers and period products are no sign of a lavish lifestyle. But Missouri taxes them at the same rate as luxury items, labeling both as “personal property” — at least, it does for now.

Multiple bills have been introduced in the Missouri legislature that would lower the tax on diapers and period products. A similar effort last year was passed by the Missouri House, but the measure never became law.

Missouri has a 4.225% sales tax on period products and diapers, according to the nonprofit Missouri Appleseed. The state applies a 1.225% tax to groceries, and many healthcare-related products are not taxed at all.

“The cost of these items is expensive. It's expensive for anyone, but especially for under-resourced families that have limited income,” said Muriel Smith, executive director of the St. Louis Diaper Bank. “[These families] are trying to decide between paying rent and eating, so to spend $100 or more a month on diapers or period supplies from their limited income is really hard for them.”

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Muriel Smith, executive director at St. Louis Area Diaper, poses for a portrait on Monday, March 11, 2024, at the Jack Galmiche Public Media Commons in Grand Center. The Diaper Bank also provides donated period supplies those who don’t have access to the necessary products.

The St. Louis Diaper Bank is one of several organizations that operate as a coalition across Missouri. Smith said the St. Louis Diaper Bank distributes about three million diapers annually — but there’s another essential product that’s become a focus on the group: period products.

Inspired by the findings of St. Louis University researcher Anne Sebert Kuhlman, the St. Louis Diaper Bank launched its period supply program in 2020. Last year, the program distributed more than 750,000 period supplies.

That same year, funding from Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education allowed school districts to offer free period supply kits to their students. The program is now in its second year.

Smith said she hopes the state continues its funding to local schools, especially since students bear the burden of the state’s higher taxes on period products. She also wants schools to do more than just create access to period products. She said they can also work to reduce menstrual stigma.

“Young people with periods really aren't getting that information or education,” she said. “It becomes a thing that they're ashamed of because it's not talked about.”

