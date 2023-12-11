Public meeting Wednesday to focus on expanding pediatric care in the region

Springfield’s two largest healthcare providers will host a public listening session Wednesday night, December 13, at Jarrett Middle School.

Mercy and CoxHealth describe it as an opportunity to ask leaders of both health systems about their announcement to expand children’s services for the region.

CoxHealth and Mercy announced in November that they are collaborating to enhance pediatric services in Springfield and the surrounding region. The two health systems have started a request for proposal in hopes of finding a third party that can expand pediatric care, according to a news release. While that’s underway, they’re hosting the public meeting.

Mercy Springfield Communities President David Argueta and CoxHealth President and CEO Max Buetow will join a panel of health care experts and community leaders to answer questions about the project.

The meeting will be held Wednesday night from 5:30 to 6:30 at Jarrett, 906 W. Portland. You can also participate via Facebook.

The public is invited to submit questions ahead of time.

No registration is required.