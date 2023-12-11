© 2023 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Public meeting Wednesday to focus on expanding pediatric care in the region

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published December 11, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST
A child ties a shoe
congerdesign
/
Pixabay
A child ties a shoe

The meeting, hosted by CoxHealth and Mercy, will be held Wednesday night at 5:30 at Jarrett Middle School.

Springfield’s two largest healthcare providers will host a public listening session Wednesday night, December 13, at Jarrett Middle School.

Mercy and CoxHealth describe it as an opportunity to ask leaders of both health systems about their announcement to expand children’s services for the region.

CoxHealth and Mercy announced in November that they are collaborating to enhance pediatric services in Springfield and the surrounding region. The two health systems have started a request for proposal in hopes of finding a third party that can expand pediatric care, according to a news release. While that’s underway, they’re hosting the public meeting.

Mercy Springfield Communities President David Argueta and CoxHealth President and CEO Max Buetow will join a panel of health care experts and community leaders to answer questions about the project.

The meeting will be held Wednesday night from 5:30 to 6:30 at Jarrett, 906 W. Portland. You can also participate via Facebook.

The public is invited to submit questions ahead of time.

No registration is required.
News
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky