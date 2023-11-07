© 2023 KSMU Radio
Voters in some southwest Missouri counties will go to the polls Tuesday, November 7

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published November 7, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST
Ballot issues include a 3% sales tax on marijuana, a school district annexation into OTC, a city sales tax for water and sewer and more.

Tuesday, November 7, is Election Day for some voters in southwest Missouri.

In Marionville, Seymour, Marshfield and Branson West, voters will decide a 3% sales tax on adult use marijuana.

Marionville voters will decide whether or not the city should impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, which is currently at 2.5%.
A ballot measure in Stone and Taney Counties would extend the current 1% sales tax for the Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District for 10 years. Revenues would be used to promote tourism.

In Branson West, voters will decide a bond issue to extend and improve the city's combined waterworks and sewage system.

Voters in Polk County will decide whether Bolivar R-1 Schools should be annexed to Ozarks Technical Community College. The overall tax levy in the district would increase up to 20 cents per $100 assessed valuation. Residents of the district would be eligible for reduced tuition at OTC.

Check with your county clerk for questions about the election.
