Voters in some southwest Missouri counties will go to the polls Tuesday, November 7

Tuesday, November 7, is Election Day for some voters in southwest Missouri.

In Marionville, Seymour, Marshfield and Branson West, voters will decide a 3% sales tax on adult use marijuana.

Marionville voters will decide whether or not the city should impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, which is currently at 2.5%.

A ballot measure in Stone and Taney Counties would extend the current 1% sales tax for the Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District for 10 years. Revenues would be used to promote tourism.

In Branson West, voters will decide a bond issue to extend and improve the city's combined waterworks and sewage system.

Voters in Polk County will decide whether Bolivar R-1 Schools should be annexed to Ozarks Technical Community College. The overall tax levy in the district would increase up to 20 cents per $100 assessed valuation. Residents of the district would be eligible for reduced tuition at OTC.

Check with your county clerk for questions about the election.