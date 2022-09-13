Books, albums and more up for grabs this week at the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale

The Friends of the Library’s Fall Book Sale kicks off this week at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield.

For members of the Friends of the Library, the preview sale begins Tuesday night, running from 5:00 to 8:00. Individual memberships will be available for purchase at the door for $5.

The sale opens to the general public with free admission on Wednesday, September 14 and runs through Sunday, September 18.

Springfield-Greene County Library District spokesperson Kathleen O’Dell said the sale will offer a variety of genres.

"We have a lot of science fiction, which is always a popular category. [There's] a large collection of Stephen King novels as well as other best sellers," O'Dell said.

She encourages shoppers to come early in the week because the popular authors tend to sell out.

"We also have an unusually large amount of Civil War books in the 'Better Books' area under the military category. We have some collectible cookbooks from the 30s and 50s," she said.

This year, there's also a special collection of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle material in the collectible literature section, O'Dell said.

The sale will also include vinyl records, DVDs, CDs, games and puzzles and more.

Hours are Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday is Half Price Day, with the event running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then Sunday, the hours will be from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.—during which time shoppers will have options to fill a bag for $1 or $5.

Adult, young adult and children's books and most audiovisuals are $1 or less. Better Books are priced starting at $2, library officials said. Cash and checks will be accepted.

Proceeds from the sale are used for special projects and programs at district libraries.

Find out more at thelibrary.org/friends.

