New ‘traditional’ COVID vaccine now available in Greene County 

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published August 9, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT
Potential COVID-19 vaccines are kept in a tray at Novavax labs in Maryland on March 20.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
/
AFP via Getty Images
Potential COVID-19 vaccines are kept in a tray at Novavax labs in Maryland on March 20.

A new COVID-19 vaccine is being offered by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department for the first time. 

The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is based on technology that has been in use for decades — much longer than the mRNA technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines.

The Novavax vaccine will be available at a pop-up clinic from 3 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Westside Public Health Center, located at 660 South Scenic Avenue in Springfield.

That clinic is by appointment only. The health department is offering the two-dose Novavax vaccine series to people who have an allergy to mRNA COVID vaccines like the ones from Pfizer and Moderna. For appointments, visit vaccine417.com — where you can also sign up for text message notifications about Novavax and other health department information — or call 417-874-1211. 

According to Reuters News, the company’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved last month by federal authorities.

Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs and investigations.
