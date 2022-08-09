New ‘traditional’ COVID vaccine now available in Greene County 

The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is based on technology that has been in use for decades — much longer than the mRNA technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines.

The Novavax vaccine will be available at a pop-up clinic from 3 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Westside Public Health Center, located at 660 South Scenic Avenue in Springfield.

That clinic is by appointment only. The health department is offering the two-dose Novavax vaccine series to people who have an allergy to mRNA COVID vaccines like the ones from Pfizer and Moderna. For appointments, visit vaccine417.com — where you can also sign up for text message notifications about Novavax and other health department information — or call 417-874-1211.

According to Reuters News, the company’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved last month by federal authorities.