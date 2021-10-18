In Homecoming football game, MSU dominates Indiana State

The Missouri State football Bears took on the Indiana State Sycamores for Saturday’s Homecoming game and came away with a big win.

The Bears completely dominated the Sycamores with a final score of 37-7. The Bears kept Indiana State off the scoreboard for the majority of the game before giving up a touchdown later in the game.

MSU’s offense was explosive, putting up 442 yards of total offense.

Quarterback Jason Shelley again played a big part in the high scoring affair, passing for 225 yards with four touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyrone Scott also continued his hot streak, bringing down three passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

MSU head football coach Bobby Petrino spoke to reporters after the game.

“Really proud of our players, I thought they responded well to the disappointment from a week ago. Came out and practiced hard, meetings were good, leadership stepped up, and made sure that we worked hard all week long,” Petrino said.

The Bears will face one of their toughest challenges of the season next, when they travel to undefeated North Dakota State.

