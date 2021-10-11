Storms overnight result in damage in parts of southwest Missouri

There are reports of tornado damage in southwest Missouri after tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service.

Building damage and large trees down were reported near the intersection of Palm and Jaguar Rds. in Newton County. That’s where the National Weather Service says there was a radar-confirmed tornado.

A radar confirmed tornado was also reported four miles southwest of Neosho.

There’s also been a confirmed tornado with touchdowns along the Jasper/Barton County line, according to the National Weather Service. There are reports from that area of a barn destroyed, multiple trees down and a farm implement flipped over.

The Newton County Emergency Management Office was reporting damage and electrical outages south and west of Neosho.