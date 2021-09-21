© 2021 KSMU Radio
Springfield Fire Department Receives Grant To Begin Recycling Old Smoke Alarms

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 21, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT
The $2500 grant is from the Ozarks Headwaters Recycling and Materials Management District

A $2500 grant from the Ozarks Headwaters Recycling and Materials Management District will allow the Springfield Fire Department to start a recycling program for used smoke alarms. Currently, only smoke alarms replaced through the fire department’s free community smoke alarm program will be eligible for the new recycling effort.

Jeff Prior, interim division chief for the Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction division, said in a news release the goal is to keep more than 500 pounds of smoke alarms out of the landfill. He said some smoke alarms contain trace amounts of radioactive material and the grant will allow them to be disposed of properly.

You can request a free smoke alarm from the fire department by calling 417-874-2300 or visiting springfieldmo.gov/fire.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
