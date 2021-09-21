Springfield Fire Department Receives Grant To Begin Recycling Old Smoke Alarms

A $2500 grant from the Ozarks Headwaters Recycling and Materials Management District will allow the Springfield Fire Department to start a recycling program for used smoke alarms. Currently, only smoke alarms replaced through the fire department’s free community smoke alarm program will be eligible for the new recycling effort.

Jeff Prior, interim division chief for the Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction division, said in a news release the goal is to keep more than 500 pounds of smoke alarms out of the landfill. He said some smoke alarms contain trace amounts of radioactive material and the grant will allow them to be disposed of properly.

You can request a free smoke alarm from the fire department by calling 417-874-2300 or visiting springfieldmo.gov/fire.