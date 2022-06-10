Health department urges vaccination as Greene County COVID cases climb

New York Times data from June 10 showed a 79-percent increase in reported Greene County COVID cases over the past two weeks. Meanwhile, just half of county residents are vaccinated. Greene County had been considered "at a low impact level since April," the health department said Friday.

On Monday, June 13, vaccines will be offered at the Library Center in Springfield from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Republic Recreation Center. Vaccines available at both sites include the Moderna vaccine for adults 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 and older.

Later in the week, other health department vaccine opportunities are available.

Wednesday, June 15



Westport K-8 School – 415 S. Golden Ave., from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Pediatric doses and booster only.

Thursday, June 16



Library Station – 2535 N. Kansas Expy., from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Moderna (18+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Friday, June 17



City Utilities Transit Center – 211 N. Main Ave., from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Moderna (18+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Vaccination appointments are also available Monday-Friday at Westside Public Health Center (660 S. Scenic Ave.) from 1-4:30 p.m. To schedule, visit vaccine417.com or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.