Jacob Collier: A playful approach to creating music

Grammy winner Jacob Collier has been called a musical phenomenon; his work is full of joy and spontaneity. He makes a case for why we should emphasize play, passion, and curiosity over practice.

About Jacob Collier

Jacob Collier is a Grammy-winning musician, best known for his energetic live performances and experimental blends of jazz, R&B and electronic pop.

Collier uploaded his first music video in 2011 and eventually became viral for videos of himself performing multiple instruments and vocal harmonies simultaneously. In 2016, he released his chart-topping debut album, In My Room. He has since amassed five Grammys, nine Grammy nominations, and millions of international followers. Collier has toured his one-man show at over 150 locations (including the TED stage), teaming up with Ben Bloomberg of the MIT Media Lab to design his audio-visual live performance presence. He is currently finishing a four-volume series of albums called Djesse.

Collier briefly studied jazz piano at the Royal Academy of Music in London, England.

