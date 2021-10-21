© 2021 KSMU Radio
Thieves steal copper from City Utilities

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published October 21, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT
Copper wire
disign
/
Pixabay
Copper wiring

If you have information about the thefts or if you see anything suspicious you're asked to call 911.

Copper theft is on the rise again, according to City Utilities, and it’s been the target of thieves.

Over the last few weeks, underground copper wiring between streetlights in several sections of Springfield have been stolen, which has left those areas without adequate lighting. And, in one area, more than a mile of overhead copper cable was taken from utility poles.

The thefts cost the utility money and result in delays to other projects, according to CU in a news release.

If you have any information or you notice signs of copper theft, you’re asked to notify law enforcement.

You should call 911 if you:

  • Notice damaged or missing electric line or equipment.
  • See or suspect workers not identified with City Utilities equipment, vehicles, clothing, or identification. Contract crews working for City Utilities will also have proper identification.
  • Are suspicious of work being done late in the evening, overnight, or unexpected electric utility work during a weekend. Work during these hours is only assigned to City Utilities crews.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
