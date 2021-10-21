Thieves steal copper from City Utilities

Copper theft is on the rise again, according to City Utilities, and it’s been the target of thieves.

Over the last few weeks, underground copper wiring between streetlights in several sections of Springfield have been stolen, which has left those areas without adequate lighting. And, in one area, more than a mile of overhead copper cable was taken from utility poles.

The thefts cost the utility money and result in delays to other projects, according to CU in a news release.

If you have any information or you notice signs of copper theft, you’re asked to notify law enforcement.

You should call 911 if you: