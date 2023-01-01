Yuki Noguchi To Visit Springfield

Ozarks Public Broadcasting is pleased to partner with Missouri State University’s Public Affairs Conference to host NPR’s Yuki Noguchi this fall. Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She will speak from 12:30-1:30PM in the Plaster Student Union Theater on Thursday, September 28. This event is free and open to the public.

Noguchi started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health. Since joining NPR in 2008, Noguchi has also covered a range of business and economic news, with a special focus on the workplace — anything that affects how and why we work. In recent years, she has covered the rise of the contract workforce, the #MeToo movement, the Great Recession and the subprime housing crisis. In 2011, she covered the earthquake and tsunami in her parents' native Japan. Her coverage of the impact of opioids on workers and their families won a 2019 Gracie Award and received First Place and Best In Show in the radio category from the National Headliner Awards. She also loves featuring offbeat topics, and has eaten insects in service of journalism.

Noguchi started her career as a reporter, then an editor, for The Washington Post.

Noguchi grew up in St. Louis, inflicts her cooking on her two boys and has a degree in history from Yale.