Fall 2021 Thank-You Gifts

KSMU Pale Ale 6 Pack + 1 KSMU Pint Glass*

*1 of 4 designs, station choice.

We've partnered with Springfield Brewing Company to offer a limited release KSMU Pale Ale. The brew is a copper colored ale with a toasty malt body and balanced with moderate hop character. This gift includes a voucher for 1 free 6 pack, to be picked up at Springfield Brewing Company (305 S Market Ave, Springfield, MO) by November 18, 2021. To accompany your new brew, we'll add in a custom KSMU pint glass with one of four listener-submitted designs, selected by station staff.