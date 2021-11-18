Fall 2021 Thank-You Gifts
The Fall 2021 KSMU Swag Pack includes:
- Long Sleeve zipper pullover T - This lightweight 1/4 zipper pullover locks in color and wicks moisture. With unbeatable tri-blend softness, it's versatile enough for year-round wear. It comes in a true royal heather color, and includes the white KSMU logo on the left side of the chest. Available in sizes adult small - 3XL.
- KSMU/NPR Tumbler - Keep your drinks hot or cold with the stainless steel mug tumbler with KSMU's logo printed on one side and NPR's logo on the reverse.
- KSMU Metal Straw - Decrease your plastic waste with this stylish metal straw, engraved with KSMU’s call letters and frequency. It even comes with a handy brush for cleaning, and KSMU-branded travel pouch.
- KSMU Face Mask - This 2-layer heather gray mask features the KSMU logo in white on one side.
- NPR Window Cling - Show off your NPR pride in your car, office, home, or anywhere else with a window! Just peel off the front cover and adhere this decal to any glass surface.
