-
This March, dance will take center stage at Missouri State University. The university’s theatre and dance department will host the annual American College…
-
Missouri State University Theatre and Dance presents the Spring Dance Concert: Parts of the Whole Thursday-Sunday May 3-6 in Coger Theatre. One of…
-
Springfield Contemporary Theatre presents the 2018 Missouri Solo Play Festival at SCT Center Stage in Wilhoit Plaza (corner of Pershing & Robberson)…
-
Missouri State University Theatre and Dance Department presents the annual pring Dance Concert: "Movement in Flux," coordinated by Ruth Barnes and…
-
Missouri State University Theatre and Dance Department presents their spring dance show "Strutting and Fretting", coordinated by Ruth Barnes,…