MSU Board of Governors

The Missouri State University Board of Governors voted to continue work on the outdoor Tent Theatre pavilion that will be located outside of Craig Hall.…
Tuition and fees could go up next year at Missouri State University. MSU President Clif Smart said, though, that the five percent increase, approved…
Springfield attorney, Virginia Fry, passed away Sunday night, according to a statement MSU President Clif Smart made on Twitter Monday morning. Crista…
The Missouri State University Board of Governors recently approved a comprehensive policy to deal with sexual misconduct on campus. KSMU’s Alissa Zhu has…
http://ozarkspub.vo.llnwd.net/o37/KSMU/audio/mp3/smart-new-programs-highlight-value-diversity-athletic-experience_71944.mp3Missouri State University…
http://ozarkspub.vo.llnwd.net/o37/KSMU/audio/mp3/sustainability-msu_52484.mp3Efforts to make a business more efficient to keep pace with the changing…