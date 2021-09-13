Joplin Public Schools

-
Governor Jay Nixon has announced $5 million for early childhood education in Joplin. During a visit to the city today, Nixon said the Community…
-
Superintendent of Joplin Schools Dr. C.J. Huff says he will retire from the district, effective June 30. The announcement came in a Thursday morning…
-
Friday marked the last day for eleventh and twelfth grade students inside the temporary Joplin High School behind Northpark…
-
Schools in southwest Missouri are assessing ACT scores following an annual report released this week. KSMU’s Scott Harvey breaks down some of the…