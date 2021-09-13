-
An innovative play exploring communication, and dealing with tragedy, is coming up next week from Drury University Theatre. It’s “God’s Ear” by Jenny…
-
Drury University Theatre’s third production of the 2020-21 season will open next Wednesday March 10: Shakespeare’s The Tempest, to be performed in Wilhoit…
-
It’s become the same old story: everyone has had to make changes to their routines, their plans, to deal with the realities of living during a pandemic.…
-
Drury University Theatre has added another production to their season: Adam Gwon's musical "Ordinary Days," scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday March…
-
Drury University Theatre presents the satirical musical "Urinetown" by Greg Kotis and Mark Hollmann November 13-16 in Wilhoit Theatre in Drury’s Breech…
-
For their first production of the 2019-2020 academic year, Drury University Theatre presents "Arlington", subtitled "A Love Story," by Irish playwright…
-
The students of Drury University Professor of Theatre Dr. Mick Sokol are preparing two Medieval farces for the fourth production of the 2018-19 season:…
-
Drury University Theatre's second production of the 2018-19 season is the musical "Godspell," directed by Josh Inmon, performed in Sunderland Studio…
-
Drury University Theatre's first production of the season, the surreal, absurdist "Edward Gant's Amazing Feats of Loneliness" by Anthony Neilson, will…
-
A play inspired by actual events early in the 20th century is currently being produced by Drury University Theatre. Milan Stitt's 1971 drama The Runner…