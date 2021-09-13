Search Query
Air Ambulance Companies
Health
Missouri Rips Air Ambulance Companies For Charging 'Jaw-Dropping' Fees To Patients In Emergencies
Dan Margolies
,
One patient was billed more than $100,000 after being transferred out of state for treatment of encephalitis. Another got a bill for $25,000 after being...