StoryCorps In The Ozarks

KSMU Radio is pleased to welcome the StoryCorps' Mobile Tour to the Ozarks this spring!

StoryCorps’ mission is to preserve and share humanity’s stories in order to build connections between people and create a more just and compassionate world.

We do this to remind one another of our shared humanity, to strengthen and build the connections between people, to teach the value of listening, and to weave into the fabric of our culture the understanding that everyone’s story matters. At the same time, we are creating an invaluable archive for future generations.

Public radio helps StoryCorps to capture and share these stories. Come share your family's story or community's history when the StoryCorps’ Mobile Tour comes to Springfield, April 21 through May 18, 2022.

How to Participate:

Reservations to record open on April 7 at 10am. Reservations can be made online or over the phone. Both in-person and virtual interviews will be available.

VISIT THE STORYCORPS WEBSITE TO LEARN MORE

In-person interviews will be recorded at The Library Center, located at 4653 S. Campbell Avenue in Springfield, Missouri.

Virtual interviews will take place on the StoryCorps platform, and a link will be emailed to you and your conversation partner. While one of the interviewees needs to be in the Ozarks area, the partner can be anywhere in the world (keep time zones in mind when booking reservation).

StoryCorps facilitators make it all happen!

Once you make your reservation, a StoryCorps team member will contact you to find out what you and your conversation partner would like to talk about, what you want to come away with and they will ask if you would like help with your questions.

You have 40 minutes. While you can't fit a lifetime into 40 minutes, you choose your questions wisely and dive into those things that are most important. Be open to where the conversation takes you. There is no wrong way to do this. It's up to you. It's your conversation. If you need some inspiration, review these Tips for a Great Conversation on the StoryCorps website.

Afterward, and only with your permission, your conversation is archived in the Library of Congress and made available for broadcast. In addition, a digital copy of your conversation/interview will be emailed to you.

Interested in becoming a Community Partner?

The Mobile Tour wants to partner with local organizations serving diverse populations to make this recording experience accessible to all. StoryCorps interviews celebrate the voices and milestones in your community and encourage meaningful interactions between your organization and the people you serve. To learn more about community partner criteria, contact mobiletour@storycorps.org.

Questions? Contact KSMU Radio at 417-836-5878.

StoryCorps in the Ozarks is sponsored locally by Synergy. The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.