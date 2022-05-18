StoryCorps In Springfield

KSMU is pleased to welcome theto our hometown!Would you like to record and preserve some of your family’s stories or community’s history? StoryCorps provides a space for people to have meaningful conversations that can be preserved at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. Come share some of your stories whencomes to Springfield, April 21 through May 18, 2022.Reservations to record open on April 7 at 10am.To learn more about the StoryCorps' Mobile Tour, clickInterested in becoming a community partner? The Mobile Tour wants to partner with local organizations serving diverse populations to make this recording experience accessible to all. StoryCorps interviews celebrate the voices and milestones in your community and encourage meaningful interactions between your organization and the people you serve. To learn more about community partner criteria, contactFor local sponsorship information and other questions, contact KSMU Radio at 417-836-5878.