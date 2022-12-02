Weekend Outlook December 2-4, 2022

The Library Station will host Racing to Read Tiny Tots Storytime Friday morning (12/2) at 10 for kids 36 months and younger.

Kids six and younger are invited to Racing to Read Storytime Friday morning (12/2) at 11:15 at the Library Station.

Friday (12/2) is the last day of Boomer’s Five & Dime in the Blair-Shannon Grand Lounge at Missouri State University. A variety of items are for sale, and proceeds will benefit the Wilda F. Looney and Gary K. Stewart Leadership Scholarship. A live auction will start at noon Friday.

Adults are invited to Open Lab Friday afternoon (12/2) from 1 to 5 at the Computer Training Center at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library. Brush up on office skills.

Nature Art: An Evening with Tim Ernst will be held Friday night (12/2) at 5 and 7 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Registration is required. Trails at the nature center will also be open and patrolled from 6 to 9, and there will be hot chocolate, a fire and a chance to shop in the gift shop.

First Friday Art Walk is Friday night (12/2) from 5 to 9 at various downtown Springfield venues. As part of First Friday, the Glo Youth Art Sale will be held at Bookmarx on Walnut Street.

The Friends of the Garden is hosting Gardens Aglow through December 31 at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden in Springfield. The garden is decorated with lights for the walk-through event. Hours for Gardens Aglow this weekend are Friday, Saturday and Sunday (12/2-12/4) from 5 to 8:30. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children three to 12.

Candy Cane Lane, a drive-through light display, is open Friday through Sunday through December 18 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Springfield Regional Arts Council will host the $100 and Under Holiday Art Market Friday night (12/2) from 5 to 8 at the Springfield Art Museum. More than 22 vendors will sell original artwork.

The pop culture event, Geekmas, will be at the Springfield Expo Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday (12/2-12/4).

The Missouri Department of Conservation will present the virtual program, Field to Freezer, a class on making deer jerky, Friday night (12/2) at 5:30. Registration is required.

Missouri State University’s Art and Design Department will host the Clayworks Student Organization’s pottery sale Friday (12/2) from 6 to 9 p.m. during First Friday Artwalk. The sale will be at Brick City Gallery Buildings 3 and 4.

The Library Center will host Teen Night: Gaming Night Friday night (12/2) from 6 to 7:30 for kids in grades six through 12.

The Blue Room Comedy Club presents Chris Kattan Friday and Saturday night (12/2-12/3) at 6:30 and 9:30.

The Missouri State University Fall 2022 Student Invitational Reading will be held Friday night (12/2) at 7 in Carrington Hall, Room 208, and the public is invited to attend. Students chosen by MSU Creative Writing faculty will read from their works.

The Missouri State University Choral Union will give a concert Friday night (12/2) at 7:30 at Grace United Methodist Church in Springfield.

Disney's Aladdin is at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts Friday night (12/2) at 7:30.

Springfield Little Theatre presents Irving Berlin's "White Christmas the Musical" Friday and Saturday night (12/2-12/3) at 7:30 and Saturday and Sunday (12/4) afternoon at 2.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will lead a hike for women at Little Sac Woods Saturday morning (12/3) at 9. Registration is required.

The Holiday Store for Kids will be open Saturday (12/3) from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Library Center and from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Library Station.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents A Very Grinchy Christmas Saturday and Sunday (12/3-12/4) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kids can explore Whoville and write letters to Santa, meet the Grinch and more. Regular admission applies.

Adults are invited to the program, “All My Love, George…Letters from a WWII Hero,” Saturday morning (12/3) at 10. A local author will talk about one of Missouri’s heroes, George Burks.

The Springfield Children’s Business Fair will be held Saturday (12/3) at 10 a.m. at C-Street Market.

Prairie State Park will host the Guided Bison Saunter Saturday afternoon (12/3) from 1 to 3. Registration is required.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond, MO will host the Holiday Open House Saturday (12/3) from 1 to 3. Meet park staff and volunteers. Make holiday ornaments and crafts, listen to music and see the temporary exhibit of George Washington Carver’s Christmas cards. There will also be film showings and refreshments.

The Nixa Community Branch Library will host, Everything You Need to Know to Self-Publish with Bon Tindle, Saturday afternoon (12/3) at 2.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will hold a class on reptiles in Spanish Saturday afternoon (12/3) at 2.

The Greene County Archives Foundation will host Christmas in the Courthouse Saturday afternoon (12/3) from 2 to 5. The event will feature music by Ozarks Lyric Opera, local history exhibits, Christmas stories and a silent auction. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children three to 12. Proceeds benefit the Greene County Archives.

The Missouri State University men’s basketball team will host Bradley Saturday night (12/3) at 7 at Great Southern Bank Arena.

Imagine 2022 will be at the Gillioz Theatre in Springfield Saturday night (12/3) at 7:30. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. VIP tickets are also available.

The Holiday Store for Kids will be open Sunday (12/4) from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Library Center.

See the documentary, “Seeds of Success, the Legacy of George Washington Carver,” Sunday afternoon (12/4) at 1 at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. The film was produced by Ozarks Public Television.

The Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library will host an open house event, Deck the Walls, Sunday afternoon (12/4) from 2 to 4. Help make decorations, trim the library tree and take part in a holiday sing-a-long. Take your old wrapping paper for a wrapping paper swap.

