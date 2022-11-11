Weekend Outlook November 11-13, 2022

The Veterans Day Celebration is Friday (11/11) from noon to 5 at the Freedom of Flight Museum, 5501 Dennis Weaver Dr. in Webb City. Veterans are invited to take memorabilia to share or tell stories about their service experiences. They can also sign up to be interviewed on video about their service time.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Friday (11/11) at 4, 6:30 and 8:45, Saturday (11/12) at 12:30, 3, 5:30 and 8 and Sunday (11/13) at noon and 3.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Triangle of Sadness,” Friday (11/11) at 4:30, Saturday (11/12) at 4 and Sunday (11/13) at 3:30.

The Strong Lecture Series on the Middle East at Missouri State University presents “How Stable is the Regime in Iran?” with guest speaker, Dr. James Devine in Meyer Library, Room 101 Friday (11/11) at 5 p.m.

The Blue Room Comedy Club in Springfield will present Samuel Comroe Friday and Saturday night (11/11-11/12) at 6:30 and 9:15.

The Missouri State University Ice Hockey Bears will host the University of Utah Friday night (11/11) at 7 and Saturday night (11/12) at 6 at Jordan Valley Ice Park.

Springfield Little Theatre’s education department will present “Blanket Kid” Friday through Sunday (11/11-11/13) at The Reynolds Auditorium, 237 S. Florence in Springfield.

The Springfield Cardinals will host Films at the Field Friday night (11/11) at 7 at Hammons Field. Watch the film, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

MercyMe will be in concert with Rend Collective and Andrew Ripp Friday night (11/11) at 7 at Great Southern Bank Arena. Find out more here.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Decision to Leave,” Friday night (11/11) at 7:30, Saturday (11/12) at 1 and 7 and Sunday (11/13) at 12:30 and 6:30.

The Downtown Springfield Association will host the Downtown Holiday Open House Saturday (11/12).

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will host Discover Nature: Trail Trivia Saturday (11/12) from 9 to 3. Pick up a question sheet, pencil and clipboard before hitting the trail and answering questions.

Adults are invited to a craft supplies swap Saturday morning (11/12) at 10 at the Sparta Community Branch Library.

The Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library will host the Librarykins Playgroup Saturday morning (11/12) at 11 for kids 3 to 7. Take a snack or lunch. Coffee and tea will be provided.

The Library Station invites kids six and younger to Dinosaur Playdate Saturday morning (11/12) at 11. There will be unstructured science, art and play-based activities for babies, toddlers and preschoolers.

Kids in grades 1-5 are invited to the program, Try Something New: Soap Carving, Saturday afternoon (11/12) at 1 at the Willard Branch Library. Registration is required.

George Washington Carver National Monument will present the program, Archaeological Investigations, Saturday and Sunday afternoon J(11/12-11/13) at 1. Learn about artifacts that have been uncovered by archaeologists at the park.

The Missouri State University football team will host Youngstown State Saturday afternoon (11/12) at 2 at Plaster Stadium. Bearfest Village will open at 11 a.m. north of the stadium.

The Library Station will host STEAM Explorers for kids in grades 1-5 Saturday afternoon (11/12) at 2. The focus will be dinosaur exploration, and there will be several hands-on activities.

The Missouri State University Vietnamese Student Association will host the Vietnamese Banquet and Show, “Four Palaces,” Saturday night (11/12) at 6 at the Plaster Student Union. The event will include a dinner with 10 different authentic Vietnamese cuisines and a performance. Tickets are $25.

The Second Sunday Concerts series at the Library Center will feature Melinda Mullin performing songs from the Johnny Mullins Collection Sunday afternoon (11/13) at 2.

The Missouri State University Symphony and Opera will present “Hansel and Gretel” Sunday night (11/13) at 5:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

The Moxie Cinema will show the 1985 film, “The Color Purple,” as part of The Essentials series, Sunday night (11/13) at 6.