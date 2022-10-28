Weekend Outlook October 28-30, 2022

Kids 36 months and younger are invited to Racing to Read Tiny Tots Storytime Friday morning (10/28) at 10 at the Library Station.

Clever Family Storytime will be held Friday morning (10/28) at 10 and 11 at the Clever Community Branch Library.

Kids six and younger are invited to Socktober Storytime Friday morning (10/28) at 11:15 at the Library Station. Those who attend are asked to donate socks for children and teens living in foster care.

Open Lab for adults will be held Friday afternoon (10/28) from 1 to 5. Drop by the Computer Training Center to brush up on office skills.

Tours of the Roaring River State Park Hatchery in Cassville will take place at 2 p.m. Friday and Sunday (10/28 & 10/30). Meet at the hatchery office.

The West Plains Model Railroad Club’s annual October Train Display is open Friday (10/28) from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday (10/29) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday (10/30) from 1 to 3 at the Heart of the Ozarks Fairgrounds Harper Building.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Triangle of Sadness,” Friday (10/28) at 4:30 and 8:15 p.m., Saturday (10/29) at 1:30, 4:30 and 7:45 p.m. and Sunday (10/30) at 2:30 p.m.

Jordan Valley Community Health Center will host Jordan Valley Spookfest Friday night (10/28) at 5 at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park. The event will include hayrides, games, crafts, a pumpkin patch, a corn maze, food, entertainment and candy.

Trunk or Treat will be held Friday night (10/28) from 5 to 7 at The Montclair, 1000 E. Montclair.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “TAR,” Friday (10/28) at 5 and 7:30 p.m., Saturday (10/29) at 1, 4 and 7:15 p.m. and Sunday (10/30) at 3 and 5:30 p.m.

The Missouri State University men’s soccer team will host Drake Friday night (10/28) at 6 at Allison South Stadium.

Kids in grades six through 12 are invited to Teen Night Friday night (10/28) at 6 at the Library Station.

Teen Anime Night for kids 14 through grade 12 will start at 6 Friday night (10/28) at the Library Station.

Joplin Little Theatre will host Trunk or Treat Friday night (10/28) from 6 to 8 in the theatre parking lot at 3009 W. First St. in Joplin.

American Legion Post 639, 2660 S. Scenic in Springfield, will host the Pancake Supper fundraiser Friday night (10/28) at 6.

Branson Parks and Recreation will host Halloween BOOnanza Friday night (10/28) from 6 to 8 along the walking path at the Branson RecPlex ball field complex. The even includes trick-or-treating, games, bounce houses, a Bingo scavenger hunt, costume contest and more. A food truck will be available.

The Library Center invites kids in grades six through 12 to Little Terrarium of Horror Friday night (10/28) at 6:30. They’ll create a haunted terrarium and talk about their favorite spooky books. Registration is required.

The Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Star Party will be held Friday night (10/28) from 6:30 to 10:30 at Stop 5 along the Tour Road. Join park staff and astronomers from the Springfield Astronomical Society for a look at the night sky through high-powered telescopes.

The Midtown Carnegie Branch Library invites families with kids of all ages to Night at the Haunted Library Friday night (10/28) at 7. There will be creepy games, scary stories, crafts, treats and punch.

Learn about bats during the program Busy Bats Friday night (10/28) at 7 at the amphitheater at Roaring River State Park.

IBEW 453, 2902 E. Division in Springfield, will host Trunk or Treat Friday night (10/28) from 7 to 9.

Branson Regional Arts Council presents “Blithe Spirit” through Sunday (10/30) at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.

The Avenue Theatre in West Plains presents “The Beverly Hillbillies” through Sunday (10/30).

The Gillioz Theatre will present “Fall Classics: Rocky Horror Picture Show 2022” Friday night (10/28) at 7:30. Tickets are $10.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will give a concert at The Auditorium in Eureka Springs, AR Friday night (10/28) at 7:30.

Farmers Market of the Ozarks will host Spooktacular Saturday (10/29) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Halloween-themed games. Wear costumes.

Missouri State University will host Homecoming this weekend with a variety of events on Saturday (10/29), including an artist signing with MSU alum Annie England Noblin, Breakfast with Boomer, a parade, Bearfest Village and a football game against Western Illinois.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will host the Bark Ranger Program Saturday morning (10/29) at 9. Join a park ranger and a veterinarian for a walk and talk with your dog. Learn the BARK Ranger rules and have your pet sworn in as an official BARK Ranger.

The Discovery Center of Springfield will present Marvelous Discovery Saturday (10/29) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event includes indoor trick-or-treating, a chance to learn the science behind superheroes, Halloween builds from Springfield LEGO Users Group and more. Regular admission applies.

The Springfield Art Museum will host Trick Art Treat Saturday morning (10/29) at 10.

The Sparta Community Branch Library will host Spooky Storytime Saturday morning (10/29) at 10.

Children are invited to be part of the Monster Mash Costume Parade Saturday morning (10/29) at 11 at the Library Station. Wear costumes, hear a stories and then parade through the library to collect treats.

Turning Point Church, 1722 N. National in Springfield, will host Fall Fest Saturday morning (10/29) at 11 with face and pumpkin painting, games, candy and chili.

Freedom City Church will host a fall festival Saturday (10/30) at noon at 1477 N. Broadway. The event will include a treat walk, lunch, giveaways, carnival games, free pumpkins and photo ops.

The 2022 Historic C-Street Halloween Trick or Treat will be held Saturday afternoon (10/29) from 2 to 4. Several businesses will be handing out candy.

South Creek Church, 3145 W. Republic Rd. in Springfield, will host Trunk or Treat Saturday afternoon (10/29) from 2 to 4.

The Yellow House in West Plains will host Halloween Spooktacular Saturday (10/29) at 2 with crafts, yard games and a movie.

The Pat Jones YMCA, 1901 E. Republic Rd. in Springfield, will host Trunk or Treat Saturday afternoon (10/29) from 3 to 5.

Schweitzer Church, 2747 E. Sunshine in Springfield, will host their Fall Festival Saturday (10/29) from 4 to 8 p.m.

Asbury UMC, 1500 S. Campbell in Springfield, will host Trunk or Treat Saturday afternoon (10/30) at 4.

Sunset Church of Christ, 1222 W. Sunset in Springfield, will host Trunk or Treat Saturday (10/29) from 4 to 6.

The Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site in Ash Grove will host Historical Haunts at the Homestead Saturday night (10/29) from 5 to 7. The evening will include storytellers, competitive scarecrow building and a Halloween safety program for kids.

The Masonic York Rite Temple will host the 5th Annual Indoor Trick or Treat event Saturday night (10/29) at 6 at 1930 W. Catalpa.

The Southwest Missouri Indian Center will host the Youth Group Halloween Night Saturday night (10/29) from 6 to 10 at 543 S. Scenic in Springfield.

Prince of Peace Lutheran, 815 E. Farm Rd. 182 in Springfield, will host Trunk or Treat Saturday night (10/29) at 6:30.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “Vampire Funeral” through November 5 at the Reynolds Auditorium at the Judith Enyeart Reynolds School of the Performing Arts, 237 S. Florence. Tickets to the world premiere immersive special event include a meal served during the performance.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre presents “Roe” through November 6 at the Springfield Art Museum. In this play, writer Lisa Loomer reveals the divergent personal journeys of lawyer Sarah Weddington and plaintiff Norma McCorvey (‘Jane Roe’)” in the years following the 1973 case that legalized abortion.

The Christian County Library’s Outdoor Concert Series will feature The Creek Rocks Saturday night (10/29) at 7 at the Sparta Community Branch.

The Gillioz Theatre in downtown Springfield will present Thompson Square Saturday night (10/29) at 7:30.

The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri will host Boots for Paws, Trunk or Treat Sunday afternoon (10/30) from 1 to 4 at the Humane Society. Meet local firefighters, police office, soldiers and adoptable dogs. The event will also include food, a fire truck, police cars and a hummer for kids to see up close.

Kids are invited to make a critter mask and learn about creatures that live in the Ozarks Sunday morning (10/30) at 10:30 at the Roaring River State Park Nature Center.

Valley Hills Animal Rescue will host an adoption event Sunday (10/30) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pet Supplies Plus, 2920 E. Sunshine in Springfield.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will host Epitaphs and Engravings Sunday afternoon (10/30) at 1. Learn the meaning behind the symbols found on the headstones at the Carver Family Cemetery.

Kids in grades K-12 are invited to STEAM Explorers Sunday afternoon (10/30) at 1:30 at the Library Center. Registration is required.

The Gigs in the Garden Concert Series will feature John Depew Sunday afternoon (10/30) at 2 at the Peace Through People Pavilion at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park. Take blankets and lawn chairs. Admission is a suggested $10 donation.

Kids in grades three through five are invited to STEAM Explorers at 3 p.m. Sunday (10/30) at the Library Center. Registration is required.

Springfield Mid-America Singers will present Mozart’s Coronation Mass Sunday afternoon (10/30) at 3 at Schweitzer Church, 2747 E. Sunshine in Springfield.

First Baptist Church in downtown Springfield will host Trunk or Treat 2022 Sunday afternoon (10/30) from 3 to 5.

The Missouri State University Symphony will give a concert Sunday afternoon (10/30) at 3:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

Glendale Christian Church, 2110 S. Blackman Rd. in Springfield, will host the GCC Fall Festival Sunday (10/30) from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will include candy, trunk or treat, music, s’mores, hot cocoa, bounce houses, an obstacle course and yard games.

The Show Me Poetry Slam will be held Sunday night (10/30) at 7:30 at Nathan P. Murphy’s in downtown Springfield.

The History Museum on the Square will host the exhibit, “Order Up!” through November 6. The exhibit showcases the restaurants of Route 66.

Saturday (10/29) is the last day to view exhibit, “Local Color: Reflections of Joplin,” at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin The exhibit features interpretations of historic architecture, famous Joplin natives and the lead and zinc mining that made Joplin a boomtown.

Saturday (10/29) is the last day to view the exhibit, “Rob Mango: Civilization, Surrealism & Humanity,” at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin.

The exhibit, “Humanities, Vol. 1,” will be at the Springfield Art Museum through November 13.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The last day for the Railroad Historical Museum at Grant Beach Park to be open for the season is Saturday (10/29) from 2 to 4.

