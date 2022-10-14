Weekend Outlook October 14-16, 2022

Harvest Fest goes through October 23 at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park in Springfield. A pumpkin patch is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during Harvest Fest on weekends. Hours for Harvest Fest are Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6. The event includes a corn maze, hayrides, cow train rides, inflatables, pony rides, kettle corn and more.

The Midtown Carnegie Branch Library’s Computer Training Center will host an Open Lab for adults Friday afternoon (10/14) from 1 to 5. Stop by and brush up on office skills.

The 47th Annual Fall Art Show Competition is at the Harlin Museum in West Plains Friday (10/14) through November 6.

The Missouri State University swimming and diving team will host Drury Friday night (10/14) from 5 to 8 at Hammons Student Center.

The History Museum on the Square is hosting Haunted History Tours on Friday and Saturday through October 29. Choose from Haunted History Walking Tours and Haunted History Bus Tours. Fees range from $20 to $25.

The Springfield-Greene County Library will host Downtown Game Night for adults Friday night (10/14) from 5 to 7 at Greene House Coffee + Affagato Bar, 431 S. Jefferson in Springfield.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “The Good House,” Friday night (10/14) at 5:30, Saturday (10/15) at 12:30, 3, 5:30 and 8 and Sunday (10/16) at 2 and 4:30.

The Missouri State University volleyball team will host Murray State Friday night (10/14) at 6 at Hammons Student Center.

American Legion Post 639, 2660 S. Scenic in Springfield, will host a benefit all you can eat chili dinner Friday night (10/14) at 6.

Kids in grades three through seven are invited to the program, Escape the Studio, Friday night (10/14) at 6 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library. They’ll search for clues and complete puzzles to solve an arts-themed mystery. Registration is required.

Harvest Beerfest, to benefit the Ozarks Literacy Council, will be held Friday night (10/14) at The Old Glass Place in downtown Springfield. Tickets are $50 for VIP early entry (at 6) and $35 for general admission at 7. Try a variety of local beer.

Kids in grades six through 12 are invited to Teen Night Friday night (10/14) at 6 at the Library Station. Stop in for games, crafts and special events. The theme this week is Teen Art Club: Calling all Artists!

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Riotsville, U.S.A.,” Friday night (10/14) at 6, Saturday (10/15) at 1 and 6 and Sunday afternoon (10/16) at 2:30.

Jeepin for a Cure presents the Cruise and Movie Night Friday night (10/14) at 6 at 3505 S. Campbell in Springfield. Jeeps will drive up and down Campbell and Battlefield to raise awareness of the event to benefit Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks. That will be followed by a movie night, featuring the film, “Top Gun,” playing on a large screen. The event will also offer popcorn and food trucks. Donations will be accepted.

The GLO Center, 518 E. Commercial St. in Springfield, will host Game Night Friday night (10/14) from 6 to 9. The GLO Center serves the LGTBQIA+ community in the Ozarks.

Battlefield Parks will host Movies in the Park Friday night (10/14) at 6:50 at Battlefield Park, featuring the film, “The Neverending Story.” Take blankets and lawn chairs.

The 8th Annual Red Shoe Gala to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities will be held Friday night (10/14) at the White River Conference Center in Springfield and will feature Star Search grand champion Jake Simpson.

Taste of Tlaquepaque, a celebration of Springfield’s sister city relationship with Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, Mexico, will be held Friday night (10/14) at 7 at The Barley House at Moon Town Crossing, 3060 N. Kentwood in Springfield. The event will feature musicians and a ceramicist from Tlaquepaque.

The Missouri State men’s ice hockey team will host University of Oklahoma Friday night (10/14) at 7 and Saturday night (10/15) at 6 at Jordan Valley Ice Park.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “School of Rock the Musical” Friday night (10/14) at 7:30, Saturday (10/15) at 2 and 7:30, Sunday afternoon (10/16) at 2 and October 19-23.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Speak No Evil,” Friday night (10/14) at 8:15, Saturday (10/15) at 3:30 and 8:15 and Sunday (10/16) at 5.

The Maple Leaf Festival in Carthage will wrap up this weekend with more than 120 vendors on the square Saturday (10/15) starting at 8 a.m. and a parade at 9 a.m.

The Carthage Maple Leaf Car Show will be held Saturday (10/15) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1900 Grand Ave. in Carthage.

The Fall Vintage & Crafts Bazaar will be held Saturday (10/15) starting at 9 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church in Springfield.

Renew Church in Willard will host a Fall Festival Saturday (10/15) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a bounce house and outdoor games, a bazaar and bake sale and a turkey dinner from 11 to 1.

Bennett Spring State Park will host Stroll and Roll—Halloween/Cosplay Style Saturday (10/15) from 9 to 10 a.m. Wear a Halloween or cosplay outfit and take a stroll and roll along Bennett Spring. Strollers, wagons and other non-motorized methods of transport are welcome.

Rescue One will host a Meet and Greet Saturday (10/15) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1927 E. Bennett. Adoptable dogs and cats will be available.

The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center will host an autumn hike Saturday morning (10/15) at 10. The hike is about a mile long and is for anyone five and older. Registration is required.

The Springfield Little Theatre Education Department will host Storytime Saturday Saturday morning 10/15) at 10 at the Judith Enyeart Reynolds School of the Performing Arts, 237 S. Florence.

The Springfield-Greene County Library will host Harry Potter Yoga for anyone in grade six and older Saturday morning (10/15) at 10 at the Ward Downtown YMCA. Registration is required.

The Library Center invites kids two to six-years-old to the Sensory Play Date Saturday morning (10/15) at 10. Explore different textures and sounds with crafts and activities.

4 The love of K9s will host an adoption event Saturday morning (10/15) at 10 at All About Dogs and Cats, 4560 S. Campbell in Springfield.

Author and storyteller Tim Ritter will present the program, The Young Brothers Massacre, Saturday morning (10/15) at 10:30 at the Republic Branch Library. Learn about the incident in 1932 when the Young brothers shot and killed six officers. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Families with kids in grades K-five are invited to take a guided nature walk with a Springfield-Greene County librarian Saturday morning (10/15) at 10:30 at Brookline Park. Registration is required.

Kids three to six-years-old are invited to Racing to Read Storytime Saturday morning (10/15) at 10:30 at the Park Central Branch Library.

The Library Station invites kids age three to second grade to Stories around the Globe Saturday morning (10/15) at 11.

The Downtown West Plains Fall Block Party will be held Saturday (10/15) from noon to 5. The event will include a costume contest, a cornhole tournament, a cake walk, face painting and balloon art, a live painting demonstration, a cruise-in, a chance to meet the cast of the Avenue Theatre’s production of “The Beverly Hillbillies,” craft and other vendors and more. There will also be a pumpkin decorating contest, BBQ, live music and a beer garden.

Families with kids of all ages are invited to the program, What’s Popping in the Heirloom Seed Garden, Saturday afternoon (10/15) at 1. Learn how to grow Glass Gem popcorn while munching on the treat.

The program, Women in George Washington Carver’s Life, will be held Saturday and Sunday (10/15-10/16) at 1 at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond.

Bennett Spring State Park will present a live animal program Saturday afternoon (10/15) at 1 at the nature center. See a live owl and learn about the adaptations that allow them to be nocturnal.

The Springfield Rugby Football Club will scrimmage against Drury University men’s rugby Saturday (10/15) at 1 at Sunderland Field.

American Legion Post 639, 2660 S. Scenic in Springfield, will host the ALA annual kids Halloween party Saturday afternoon (10/15) from 1 to 3.

The Springfield Art Museum invites the public to celebrate the completion of the parking lot, amphitheater and Fassnight Creek naturalization projects at a ribbon cutting Saturday afternoon (10/15) at 2. After the ribbon cutting, there will be sidewalk chalk, art-making activities and food trucks until 4.

The Missouri State University volleyball team will host Belmont Saturday night (10/15) at 5 at Hammons Student Center.

The Missouri State University Mountain Grove campus will host the Jeans and Jewels fundraiser Saturday night (10/15) at 5.

The Springfield Symphony will present their concert, “Love and Loss,” Saturday night (10/15) at 7:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts. The concert will feature guest violinist Rachel Lee Priday. Conductor Kyle Wiley Pickett will give at talk at 6:30.

The Thriller on C-Street Macabre Promenade, a Halloween parade, will start at 7 Saturday night (10/15) on historic Commercial Street in Springfield.

Springfield Wave of Light will host an event Saturday night (10/15) at 7 at Maple Park Cemetery. Candles will be lit in remembrance of infants who have died. The event is hosted by local labor and delivery staff.

The Missouri State University women’s soccer team will host UIC Sunday afternoon (10/16) at 1 at Allison South Stadium.

The Gillioz Historic Tour will start Sunday afternoon (10/16) at 2. The cost is $10, and registration is required.

The Gigs in the Garden concert series at the Peace through People Pavilion at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park will be held Sunday (10/16) at 2 and will feature Casey & the Attaboys. Take blankets and lawn chairs. Admission is a suggested $10 donation to Friends of the Garden.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board invites kids 14 and younger to take part in the Pumpkin Plunge Sunday afternoon (10/16) at 4 at the Doling Indoor Aquatics Center. The fee--$10 for members and $20 for non-members--includes a pumpkin and a take-home decorating kit as well as a pool pass to use at Doling or Chesterfield Aquatic Centers in the future. Registration is required.

The Not Your Grandmas Bingo-Drag Fundraising Event will be held Sunday (10/16) from 4 to 10 p.m. at 425 Downtown in Springfield. Proceeds benefit Passion House Project.

The History Museum on the Square will host the exhibit, “Order Up!” through November 6. The exhibit showcases the restaurants of Route 66.

The exhibit, “Local Color: Reflections of Joplin,” will be at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin through October 29. The exhibit features interpretations of historic architecture, famous Joplin natives and the lead and zinc mining that made Joplin a boomtown.

The exhibit, “Rob Mango: Civilization, Surrealism & Humanity,” will be at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin through October 29.

The exhibit, “Humanities, Vol. 1,” will be at the Springfield Art Museum through November 13.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The Railroad Historical Museum at Grant Beach Park is open for the season through October 29th each Saturday from 2 to 4.

