Weekend Outlook September 23-25, 2022

The Library Station will host Racing to Read Tiny Tots Storytime Friday morning (9/23) at 10 for kids 36 months old and younger.

Racing to Read Storytime, for kids six and younger, will be held Friday morning (9/23) at 11:15 at the Library Station.

The Midtown Carnegie Branch Library will host Open Lab Friday afternoon (9/23) from 1 to 5. Adults are invited to stop by the Computer Training Center to brush up on office skills.

The Drury women’s soccer team will face Southwest Baptist Friday afternoon (9/23) at 4 at SBU in Bolivar.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “The Silent Twins,” Friday afternoon (9/23) at 4:30, Saturday afternoon (9/24) at 1:30 and Sunday afternoon (9/25) at 2.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “See How They Run,” Friday night (9/23) at 5 and 7:30, Saturday (9/24) at 1, 3:15, 5:30 and 7:45 and Sunday (9/25) at 2:30.

Kids in grades six through 12 are invited to Teen Night Friday night (9/23) at 6 at the Library Station.

Kids who are 14-years-old through grade 12 are invited to Teen Anime Night Friday night (9/23) at 6 at the Library Station.

The program, K-Pop and Cake Pops will be held Friday night (9/23) at 6:30 at the Library Center for kids in grades six through 12.

The History Museum on the Square is hosting Haunted History Tours on Friday and Saturday through October 29. Choose from Haunted History Walking Tours and Haunted History Bus Tours. Fees range from $20 to $25.

Springfield-Greene County Park Board Outdoor Initiatives will host Bat Flights Friday night (9/23) from 7 to 8 at Sequiota Cave in Springfield. Learn all about gray bats and tri-colored bats and possibly see endangered gray bats fly out of the cave to hunt for insects.

The West Plains Civic Center Theatre presents illusionist Noah Sonie Friday night (9/23) at 7.

The Heart of the Ozarks Bluegrass Association is hosting the 38th Annual Fall Bluegrass Festival through Saturday (9/24) in West Plains.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Moonage Daydream,” Friday night (9/23) at 7, Saturday (9/24) at 4 and 7 and Sunday (9/25) at 4:30.

The Gillioz Theatre’s Fall Classics series will feature the film, “The Princess Bride,” Friday night (9/23) at 7:30.

The Drury University men’s soccer team will take on Southwest Baptist at 7:30 Friday night (9/23) at 7:30 at SBU in Bolivar.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “Something Rotten!” through Sunday (9/25) at the Landers Theatre. Shows are Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 and Sundays at 2.

Branson Regional Arts Council presents “Hello Dolly!” through Sunday (9/25) at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre presents “Sweeney Todd: Demon Barber of Fleet Street” through October 2 at SCT Backlot. Showtime is at 8 p.m.

Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon and the Missouri Department of Conservation will host Women’s Free Fishing Day Saturday (9/24) from 7:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.

The Vision Clinic will host the 5K and 1 Mile Family Fun Run/Walk Saturday morning (9/24) at 8. Proceeds will go to Optometry Giving Sight, which provides funds for optometry and eye care in needy areas around the world.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States will host the 10th Annual Big Red Shoe Saturday morning (9/24) at 8 in Joplin. The event will include a 5K, 800M Kids Dash and a 1 Mile Walk.

The 25th Annual Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival will be held Saturday (9/24) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Central Creek Park, 201 Valley Lane in Carl Junction. The event will feature bluegrass bands, a kids area, food trucks, crafts, artists, a beer and wine garden and more.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will host a native plant sale Saturday (9/24) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop by the nature center to buy plants from Missouri plant vendors, learn about pollinators and get tips on native planting. There will also be short gardening demonstrations.

Prairie State Park in Mindenmines will host Prairie Jubilee Saturday (9/24) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include a living history loop with interpreters talking about what it’s like to live on the prairie, storyteller Jim “Two Crows” Wallen, entertainment by The Instars, atlatl throwing, wool spinning demonstrations, 19th Century cooking, horses and wagons, food and more.

Springfield Culture Fest will be held Saturday (9/24) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at C-Street City Market, 321 E. Commercial Street in Springfield.

Saturday (9/24) is National Public Lands Day, and George Washington Carver National Monument will host a volunteer-led workday starting at 10 a.m.

The Moxie Cinema will host Moxie Mornings Saturday morning (9/24) at 10 for kids two to six. The event includes a short film and hands-on activity.

Dogfest will be held Saturday (9/24) from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Chesterfield Park., 2511 W. Republic Rd. in Springfield. The event will include demos and seminars, canine vendors and more. Admission is free. T-shirts will be available for $10. All proceeds benefit Cruse Dog Park.

The Springfield-Greene County Library will host a guided nature walk at Brookline Park Saturday morning (9/24) at 10:30 for families with kids in kindergarten through grade five. The theme tomorrow is Beautiful Birds. Registration is required.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board will host History Keeper Luncheons: Georgia Burton Saturday morning (9/24) at 11 at Timmons Hall at Silver Springs Park. Registration is required.

Saturday (9/24) is National Hunting and Fishing Day, and the Andy Dalton Shooting Range in Ash Grove is celebrating by offering an hour of free shooting on the rifle/pistol range, the shotgun patterning range or the archery range. Shotgun shooters will be allowed one hour of free trap or skeet. Take your own firearms and ammunition.

The Missouri State University softball team will host Missouri Southern Saturday morning (9/24) at 11:30 at Killian Sports Complex.

The Springfield Jazz Festival will be held Saturday (9/24) from noon to 7 p.m. with two outdoor stages on Park Central Square.

The Evangel women’s soccer team will host William Penn Saturday (9/24) at noon at Coryell Field in Springfield.

The Junior League of Springfield will host their Fall Home Tour Saturday (9/24) from noon to 4. Tour homes in Springfield and Nixa, watch cooking demonstrations and listen to live music.

The History Museum on the Square will host Get on the Mother Road! Route 66 Bus Tours Saturday (9/24) and Saturday, October 22, at 1 p.m. The cost is $35, and reservations are required.

Adults are invited to an Ozarks history program Saturday afternoon (9/24) at 2 at the Library Center. Historian Alex Primm, author of the book, “Ozark Voices: Oral Histories from the Heartland,” will revisit humorous and heartening stories from his more than 40 years partnering with organizations to interview people across the Ozarks. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

The Midtown Carnegie Branch Library invites adults to make wooden magnets using laser engraving Saturday afternoon (9/24) at 2. Registration is required.

The Library Station invites adults to the program, We Need to Talk: About Homelessness, a virtual reality experience, Saturday afternoon (9/24) at 2. Registration is required.

The Missouri State University Football Bears will host South Dakota State Saturday afternoon (9/24) at 2:30 at Plaster Stadium. Bearfest Village will open at 11 a.m. north of the stadium on the MSU campus.

The Evangel University men’s soccer team will host William Penn Saturday afternoon (9/24) at 2:30 at Coryell Field in Springfield.

Adults are invited to take part in the Cookbook Book Club Saturday afternoon (9/24) at 3 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library. Try at least one recipe from a cookbook then meet with other cooks to discuss how everyone’s recipes turned out and review the books. Food pictures are encouraged.

The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri will host the Lucky Paws Gala Saturday night (9/24) at White River Conference Center. Doors open at 5:30.

The Christian County Library’s Outdoor Concert Series will feature Maddi Warren Saturday night (9/24) at 6 at the Ozark Community Branch Library. Take lawn chairs, blankets, drinks and snacks.

Evangel University’s football team will face Grand View Saturday night (9/24) at 6 Nixa High School’s Eagle Stadium.

The Missouri State University men’s soccer team will host Evansville Saturday night (9/24) at 7 at Allison South Stadium.

The Gillioz Theatre presents “An Evening with Bruce Hornsby (SOLO)” Saturday night (9/24) at 7:30.

The Drury University women’s soccer team will host Rockhurst Sunday (9/25) at noon at Curry Sports Complex at Harrison Stadium.

The Library Station will host STEAM Explorers for kids in kindergarten through second grade Sunday afternoon (9/25) at 1:30. Registration is required.

Friends of the Garden invite the public to help tag and release migratory monarch butterflies Sunday afternoon (9/25) from 2 to 3 at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park in Springfield.

The Drury University men’s soccer team will host Rockhurst Sunday afternoon (9/25) at 2:30 at the Curry Sports Complex at Harrison Stadium.

Kids in grades 3-5 are invited to STEAM Explorers Sunday afternoon (9/25) at 3 at the Library Center. Registration is required.

The Springfield-Greene County Library will host an event Sunday (9/25) at 5 p.m. for adults at the Moxie Cinema in downtown Springfield. See the documentary, “Remembering the Normal Heart Controversy in Springfield, Missouri,” and stay afterwards for a panel discussion featuring those who were there during the controversial event in the city.

The History Museum on the Square will host the exhibit, “Order Up!” through November 6. The exhibit showcases the restaurants of Route 66.

The exhibit, “Local Color: Reflections of Joplin,” will be at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin through October 29. The exhibit features interpretations of historic architecture, famous Joplin natives and the lead and zinc mining that made Joplin a boomtown. its/

The exhibit, “Rob Mango: Civilization, Surrealism & Humanity,” will be at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin through October 29.

The exhibit, “Humanities, Vol. 1,” will be at the Springfield Art Museum through November 13.

The Springfield Art Museum is hosting the exhibit, “Humanities, Vol. 2,” through February 12, 2013.

The exhibit, “Nature from the Ozarks & Beyond,” featuring photography by Bob Cunningham, is at the West Plains Civic Center Gallery through October 28. You can view it during regular hours of operation.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The Railroad Historical Museum at Grant Beach Park is open for the season through October 29th each Saturday from 2 to 4.

The Roston Native Butterfly House at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park is open for the season through the end of September daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

