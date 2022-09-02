Weekend Outlook September 2-4, 2022

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will host the Fuel, Food or Film Blood Drive at the Thomson Donors Center in Springfield Friday (9/2) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donors will receive two tickets to Dickerson Park Zoo and may choose from a $10 gas gift card, a restaurant gift card or a $10 movie voucher.

The Fall Lebanon Community Garage Sale and Marketplace will be held Friday (9/2) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday (9/3) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cowan Civic Center in Lebanon. The event will feature more than 100 booths with used, new, vintage and handcrafted items and more. Food concessions will be available.

Fall Open House on the Square continues through Saturday (9/3) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the square in Ozark.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center invites kids three to six-years-old to the Little Acorns program, Discover Daddy Longlegs, Friday morning (9/2) at 10 and 11:15. Registration is required.

Racing to Read Tiny Tots Storytime, for kids 36 months and younger, will be held Friday morning (9/2) at 10 at the Library Station.

The Library Station invites kids six and younger to Racing to Read Storytime Friday morning (9/2) at 11:15 at the Library Station.

The Billings Community Fair will be held Friday and Saturday (9/2-9/3) in Billings, Missouri with vendors, a car show, food and more.

The Midtown Carnegie Branch Library invites adults to Open Lab Friday afternoon (9/2) from 1 to 5. Drop by the Computer Training Center to brush up on office skills.

The Downton Fall Open House continues Friday and Saturday (9/2-9/3) in downtown Lebanon.

First Friday Art Walk is Friday night (9/2) from 5 to 10 at several downtown Springfield venues.

The Film, Media and Music Showcase opens Friday night (9/2) from 5 to 7 at the Creamery Arts Center in downtown Springfield.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “The Territory,” Friday night (9/2) at 5:30, Saturday afternoon (9/3) at 4:45 and Sunday afternoon (9/4) at 1:30.

The GLO Center, 518 E. Commercial in Springfield, will host Game Night Friday night (9/2) from 6 to 9.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Emily the Criminal,” Friday night (9/2) at 6, Saturday night (9/3) at 6:15 and Sunday (9/4) at 1 and 5:15.

Teen Night, for kids in grades six through 12, is Friday night (9/2) from 6:30 to 9 at the Library Station.

The Springfield Cardinals will host Wichita Friday night (9/2) at 6:35 and Saturday and Sunday night (9/3-9/4) at 6:05 at Hammons Field.

Friends of the Garden will host Fall Astronomy Night Friday night (9/2) from 7 to 10 at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center. The Springfield Astronomical Society will have telescopes set up.

The Missouri State University men’s soccer team will host Air Force Friday night (9/2) at 7 at Allison South Stadium.

Vintage Swing Movement (VSM) Joplin will present September First Friday Friday night (9/2) with live jazz music by JOMO Jazz, at Just a Taste in Webb City. A beginner lesson starts at 7 and the social dance at 8.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “My Old School,” Friday night (9/2) at 7:30, Saturday (9/3) at 2:30 and 6:45 p.m. and Sunday (9/4) at 3:30.

Cirque Italia presents the Water Circus Gold Unit ’22 Tour on the parking lot of Battlefield Mall in Springfield through September 5.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Vengeance,” Friday night (9/2) at 8, Saturday (9/3) at 4 and 8:15 p.m. and Sunday (9/4) at 3.

The live theater show, “Silence in the Jungle,” will be held Friday and Saturday night (9/2-9/3) at 8 at the Melonlight Ballroom, 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

Famers Market of the Ozarks will host the Pickling Contest Saturday (9/3). Awards will be given for best of show, best pickled fruit, best pickled veggie and most creative pickle. Register at the Market Hub and set up between 10 and 10:30.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will host Family Fishing Saturday morning (9/3) at 10 at the Walter Woods Conservation Area in Joplin. Families will learn the basics of fishing and will have the chance to catch and release some fish. Registration is required.

Rescue One will host a meet and greet Saturday morning (9/3) at 10 at Barker Shoppe, 1917 S. Bennett in Springfield.

The Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library will host Craft & Tell Saturday morning (9/3) at 10:30. Work on a craft project while chatting with fellow crafters.

Kids three to six-years-old are invited to Racing to Read Storytime Saturday morning (9/3) at 10:30 at the Park Central Branch Library.

Bennett Spring State Park will present Tent and Camping Adventures for children Saturday morning (9/3) at 11 at the nature Center. Learn how to put up a tent, hear a story and more.

The 5th Annual Ranch Rodeo, 5 Barrel Jackpot, BRI Bull Ride & MORE will be held Saturday (9/3) at the Stone County Event Center Arena in Galena.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes on,” Saturday (9/3) at 2 and 9 p.m. and Sunday night (9/4) at 5:45.

The Balm of Life Series in Eureka Springs, Arkansas continues with Drumming in the Park, featuring Angelo Aya, Saturday night (9/3) at 6 at Basin Spring Park.

The Drury men’s soccer team will host Rogers State Saturday night (9/3) at 7 at Curry Sports Complex in Springfield.

The Drury women’s soccer team will host Missouri Southern Sunday afternoon (9/4) at 2 at Curry Sports Complex in Springfield.

Missouri State University is hosting the Stand with Ukraine Poster Exhibit through September 7 in the Carolla Arts Exhibition Center at Brick City Gallery.

The History Museum on the Square will host the exhibit, “Order Up!” through November 6. The exhibit showcases the restaurants of Route 66.

The exhibit, “Local Color: Reflections of Joplin,” will be at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin through October 29. The exhibit features interpretations of historic architecture, famous Joplin natives and the lead and zinc mining that made Joplin a boomtown.

The exhibit, “Rob Mango: Civilization, Surrealism & Humanity,” will be at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin through October 29.

The exhibit, “Humanities, Vol. 1,” will be at the Springfield Art Museum through November 13.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents the NASA traveling exhibit, “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds,” through September 30.

The Railroad Historical Museum at Grant Beach Park is open for the season through October 29th each Saturday from 2 to 4.

The Roston Native Butterfly House at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park is open for the season daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

