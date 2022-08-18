Weekend Outlook August 19-21, 2022

The Ozarks Antique Auto Club will host their 55th Annual Swap Meet Friday and Saturday (8/19-8/20) from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday (8/21) from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

Racing to Read Tiny Tots Storytime for kids 36 months and younger will be held Friday morning (8/19) at 10 at the Library Station.

Nixa Parks and Recreation will host a sensory swim Friday morning (8/19) at 10 at the X Center pool. Music will be off, whistles will be quieter and there will be a calm, sensory friendly space in the zero depth entry side of the pool. Free admission, but canned food items will be accepted. D

The Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery in Branson is offering guided tours Tuesday through Friday at 10 and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. through September 2.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “Disney Winnie the Pooh Kids” Friday and Saturday (8/19-8/20) at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at The Judy, 237 S. Florence.

The Nixa Community Branch Library will host Building Play Day Saturday (8/20) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A variety of building blocks and other materials will be available.

Racing to Read Storytime will be held Friday morning (8/19) at 11:15 at the Library Station.

The Buffalo National River will host the Riverside Scavenger Hunt for kids Friday (8/19) at 5 p.m. at the Buffalo Point Launch parking lot.

Teen night, for kids in grades six through 12, will be held Friday night (8/19) at 6 at the Library Station.

Buffalo National River invites dog owners to Evening Dog Walk with a Ranger Friday night (8/19) at 7 at Steel Creek Campground.

The program, The Night Sky: The Evolution of Astronomy, will be held Friday night (8/19) at 9 at the Buffalo Point Launch parking lot at the Buffalo National River.

Roaring River State Park in Cassville and the Missouri Department of Conservation will host Kids Free Fishing Day Saturday (8/20) from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include free fishing for kids 15 and younger, nature activities, bluegrass music and lunch. Volunteers will be available to help.

Bennett Spring State Park and the Missouri Department of Conservation will host Kids Free Fishing Saturday (8/20) from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free youth tags will be available at the park store.

Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site will host Living History Saturdays: Visit to the General Store Saturday morning (8/20) from 10 to noon. Learn about the role of frontier general stores.

The State Historical Society of Missouri will host a free digitization event focused on African-American heritage in the Ozarks Saturday (8/20) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. Archivists will be available to digitize photographs, letters, pamphlets, postcards and other items related to African American heritage in the region. Registration is required.

Rescue One will host a meet and greet Saturday (8/20) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1927 E. Bennett. Adoptable dogs will be available.

Springfield Botanical Gardens will host Garden Story & Zoo Friend Time: Lizards! Saturday morning (8/20) at 10 at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center.

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will host artillery demonstrations Saturday (8/20) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A seven-man gun crew will demonstrate firing a Civil War cannon and its positions.

Cornhole for K-9s, a cornhole tournament to benefit C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue, will be held Saturday (8/20) at noon at Ozarks Event Center, 842 W. Guin Rd. in Nixa.

Celebrate World Honey Bee Day with a screening of “My Garden of a Thousand Bees.” Saturday afternoon (8/20) at 1 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will present the program, Who was George Washington Carver? Saturday and Sunday (8/20-8/21) at 1.

The American Indian Center of Springfield will host a powwow Saturday afternoon (8/20) from 2 to 10 p.m. at Drew Lewis Foundation at the Fairbanks, 1126 N. Broadway. The event will include gourd dances, cake walks, raffles and concessions.

The Buffalo National River invites kids to the program, Fun with Frogs, Saturday afternoon (8/20) at 2:30 at the Buffalo Point Lower Contact Station. Learn about frogs that can be found at the park.

Bennett Spring State Park will host the program, A Littered Landscape, Saturday afternoon (8/20) at 3 in Zone 2 near the playground. Learn how long litter can last and how it affects the environment.

The Ozark Community Branch Library invites adults to the program, Cinema & SocieTea, Saturday afternoon (8/20) at 4. See the film, “Chocolat.”

The Erntefest Freistatt Lions Club will host Ernte-Fest Saturday (8/20) from 4:30 p.m. to midnight at 610 Main in Freistatt. The event will feature food, games, kids’ rides, the Bier Garten, live music and more.

The Eureka Springs Balm of Life Series will continue Saturday (8/20) with a performance by Skye Pollard & Family Holler at 5 p.m. at Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

Stockton State Park in Dadeville will host a Dutch oven cooking demonstration Saturday night (8/20) at 6 at the amphitheater.

The City of Nixa will host its first ever multi-cultural festival Saturday night (8/20) from 6 to 8 at McCauley Park. The event will include live performances, food trucks, vendors and a showing of “Encanto.”

Join a Buffalo National River park ranger for A Walk in the Woods: An Evening Hike Saturday night (8/20) at 7. Meet at the Overlook Trailhead parking lot.

The Buffalo National River will present the program, Colors of Water: Watercolor Painting, Sunday morning (8/21) at 9 at the Buffalo Point Launch parking lot. Paint with watercolors along the Buffalo River. Materials will be provided.

Kids are invited to join a park ranger to learn about the wildlife that lives at the Buffalo National River Sunday morning (8/21) at 9:30 at the park’s Ozark Campground Pavilion.

Adults are invited to the Library Station Sunday afternoon (8/21) at 2 to make an ocean-themed paper shadow box. Registration is required by calling 417-616-0683.

Families are invited to learn archery Sunday afternoon (8/21) at 3 at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range in Ash Grove. Registration is required.

The Missouri State University Pride Band will present Concert-on-the-Green Sunday night (8/21) at 7 at Plaster Stadium. Get a sneak peak of the band’s fall repertoire.

The History Museum on the Square will host the exhibit, “Order Up!” through November 6. The exhibit showcases the restaurants of Route 66.

The exhibit, “Local Color: Reflections of Joplin,” will be at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin through October 29. The exhibit features interpretations of historic architecture, famous Joplin natives and the lead and zinc mining that made Joplin a boomtown.

The exhibit, “Rob Mango: Civilization, Surrealism & Humanity,” will be at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin through October 29.

The exhibit, “Humanities, Vol. 1,” will be at the Springfield Art Museum through November 13.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents the NASA traveling exhibit, “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds,” through September 30.

The Railroad Historical Museum at Grant Beach Park is open for the season through October 29th each Saturday from 2 to 4.

Springfield-Greene County Park Board outdoor pools are open for the season. Admission is $4 for kids three to 17-years-old as well as seniors and $5 for adults. Admission is $1 or free with a canned food donation every day after 5:30 p.m.

The Roston Native Butterfly House at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park is open for the season daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Springfield Art Museum is hosting “Watercolor USA” through August 28.

The exhibit, “What Do You See?” by Lori Marble is at the Joplin Public Library through August 31. The artist reimagines children’s books as abstract paintings.