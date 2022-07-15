Weekend Outlook July 15-17, 2022

The Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery in Branson is offering guided tours Tuesday through Friday at 10 and 11 a.m. and 1 and 2 p.m. through September 2. Meet at the Conservation Center.

The Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site in Ash Grove will present “Coffee Talk: Let’s Talk About Ice Cream” Friday (7/15) at noon on the site’s Facebook page. During the virtual program you’ll learn how our ancestors were able to create ice cream before modern refrigeration, and you’ll see the process of making ice cream using the same tools as when Nathan Boone was born.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is hosting the Grow Give Blood Drive through Sunday (7/17).

Learn about caterpillars at the program, “Insects: Partnership in the Parks: Caterpillars,” Friday afternoon (7/15) at 1 at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. It’s for ages five and up. Registration is required.

“Exploring the Buffalo River: A Riverside Scavenger Hunt” will start at 5 p.m. Friday (7/15) at the Buffalo Point Launch parking lot at the Buffalo National River.

The Glo Center will host Game Night Friday night (7/15) from 6 to 9.

Teen Night is Friday night (7/15) at 6 at the Library Station. Stop by for games, crafts and special events.

Moonlight Movies in the Park will be held Friday night (7/15) at 7 at Howard Smith Community Park in Strafford and will feature the film, “Secret Life of Pets 2.” Take blankets and lawn chairs.

See the film, “Field of Dreams,” Friday night (7/15) at 7:30 at the Gillioz Theatre. Tickets are $10.

The Movies at Founders Park Series continues Friday night (7/15) with “The Addams Family 2” and Saturday night (7/16) with “Crazy Rich Asians.” Movies start at dusk at Founders Park in downtown Springfield. Take blankets and lawn chairs. Concessions will be available.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park will host a night hike Friday night (7/15) at 8:45. See the spring after dark. Meet at the Spring Trailhead in the lake parking lot.

The Model Railroad Show and Swap Meet will be held Saturday (7/16) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum. Admission is $5 for adults, and children 12 and under get in free.

The Purdy Festival will be held Saturday (7/16) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with food, games, rides, a craft and vendor show and a car show.

The Glo Center will host the Queer Liberatus Open House Saturday (7/16) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rescue One will host an adoption event with reduced adoption fees Saturday (7/16) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Enterprise Park Lanes in Springfield.

Prairie State Park will present “Swamp Gas, Crowd Poisonings and Leeches: The Trials, Tribulations and Treatment of Sick and Wounded Civil War Soldiers” Saturday morning (7/16) at 11.

Eden Animal Haven will host an adoption event Saturday (7/16) from noon to 4 at PetSmart on S. Campbell. The organization is offering a discount on adoptions through Sunday (7/17).

Republic Animal Control will host an adoption event Saturday (7/16) from noon to 4 at their building, 732 St. Highway 174 in Republic.

George Washington Carver Laboratory demonstrations will be held Saturday (7/16) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond.

The Midtown Carnegie Branch Library will host “Seeding a Healthy Life” Saturday afternoon (7/16) at 1 for adults. Registration is required.

The 2nd Annual Show & Shine will start at 3 p.m. Saturday (7/16) on the Seymour Square. The event will feature live music, food for sale, prozes for Jeep contest entries and a Jeep parade.

Take a crash course in Live Action Role Playing or LARP at the Library Center this weekend. LARP at the Library with Meadowmere LARP will start at 4 p.m. Saturday (7/16) at the Library Center.

Cruisin’ the Square 2022 & Community Fish Fry will be held Saturday (7/16) from 4 to 7 on the square in Ozark.

Lake of the Ozarks State Park presents “The History of the Lake” Saturday afternoon (7/16) at 4. Meet on the northern edge of the swinging bridge.

Fiesta Mexicana! Will be held Saturday night (7/16) from 5:30 to 9 at the Springfield Art Museum. The event will showcase the diverse and lively culture of Mexico.

The Watershed Summer Gala at Fellows Lake will be held Saturday night (7/16) from 5 to 8.

Stockton State Park presents “Creepy Crawlies of the Forest” Saturday night (7/16) at 8 in the East Campground.

The program, “Journey Through the History of Rush: Zinc Ore or Bust,” will be held Saturday night (7/16) at 8:30 at the Buffalo Point Amphitheater at the Buffalo National River. A ranger will talk about the mining town of Rush, how it made its mark on history and what’s left of it today.

The program, “Colors of Water: Watercolor Painting,” will be held Sunday morning (7/17) at 9 at the Buffalo Point Launch parking lot. Paint with watercolors with the Buffalo River as a backdrop. Materials will be provided.

Bark in the Park will be held Sunday (7/17) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Phelps Grove Park. The event will include music, activities and a vendor village.

The program, "Women in George Washington Carver's Life," will be held Sunday afternoon (7/17) at 1 at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond.

“Christmas in July: Polar Express" will be held Sunday (7/17) at 3 at the Gillioz Theatre. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children.

“Judith Fowler: A Retrospective Exhibition” will be at Missouri State University’s Brick City Gallery through August 5. View drawings and prints from the archives of work by Fowler, who is an MSU professor emeritus.

The exhibit, “Mapping Awareness: Social Objects and Detritus,” is at Missouri State University’s Carolla Arts Exhibition Center through August 5. It explores the cartographical nature of marking cultural detritus with social objects and features work by Catherine Reinhart and Giovanni Valderas.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents the NASA traveling exhibit, “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds,” through September 30.

The Railroad Historical Museum at Grant Beach Park is open for the season through October 29th each Saturday from 2 to 4.

Springfield-Greene County Park Board outdoor pools are open for the season. Admission is $4 for kids three to 17-years-old as well as seniors and $5 for adults. Admission is $1 or free with a canned food donation every day after 5:30 p.m.

The Roston Native Butterfly House at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park is open for the season daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Springfield Art Museum is hosting “Watercolor USA” through August 28.

The Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin is hosting the exhibit, “Jon & Judith Fowler: A Retrospective,” through July 16.

The Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin is hosting the exhibit, “William Jeffrey Jones: Body of Evidence,” through July 23.

