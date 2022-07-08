Weekend Outlook July 8-10, 2022

The 18th Annual Bleed Red Blood Drive is Friday (7/8) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks’ Springfield Donor Center, 220 W. Plainview Rd. Those who give blood at the drive will receive Cardinals tickets, a ticket to the Ozark Empire Fair and more.

The Springfield MO Dog Training Club will host the AKC Agility dog trials Friday through Sunday (7/8-7/10) at Lake Country Soccer Dome in Springfield. The public is invited to watch.

The program, “A Matter of Balance,” will be held Friday morning (7/8) at 9:30 for adults at the Nixa Community Branch Library. Reduce the risk of falling by learning exercises to increase strength and balance. Registration is required.

“Racing to Read Storytime,” for kids 36 months and younger, will be held Friday morning (7/8) at 10 at the Library Station.

Kids in preschool through fifth grades are invited to the Springfield-Greene County Library program, “Fantastic Friday at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center,” Friday morning (7i/8) at 10. Learn what lives in Ozarks waterways and how to enjoy and take care of local waters.

Kids are invited to the program, “Water, Water, Everywhere!” Friday morning (7/8) at 10 at the Ozark Community Branch Library.

Kids six to 12-years-old are invited to the program, “Summer Nature School: Nature’s Camouflage,” Friday morning (7/8) at 10 at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center. The cost is $5.

The Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery in Branson is offering guided tours Tuesday through Friday at 10 and 11 a.m. and 1 and 2 p.m. through September 2. Meet at the Conservation Center.

The Little Acorns program, “Magical Fireflies,” will be held Friday morning (7/8) at 10:30 at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. Registration is required.

Studio Live on KSMU at noon Friday (7/8) will feature Grady Philip Drugg. He’ll perform during Studio Live Social Hour Friday night from 5 to 7 at Tie & Timber Beer Company.

“Racquet, White and Blue” will be held Friday (7/8) from 3:30 to 5:30 at Grant Beach Park. During the patriotic-themed celebration, coaches will share basic tennis skills. There will be music and snacks, and all equipment will be provided.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “The Phantom of the Open,” Friday (7/8) at 5 p.m., Saturday (7/9) at 5 p.m. and Sunday afternoon (7/10) at 4:30.

The Buffalo National River will present “Exploring the Buffalo River: A Riverside Scavenger Hunt” for kids Friday (7/8) at 5 p.m. at the Buffalo Point Launch parking lot.

The Park Central Branch Library will host “Game Night!” Friday night (7/8) from 5 to 7 at Greene House Coffee + Affogato Bar, 431 S. Jefferson in Springfield. A variety of board and card games will be available or you can take your own.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” Friday night (7/8) at 5:30, Saturday afternoon (7/9) at 4 and Sunday afternoon (7/10) at 3:30.

“Family Fishing Night” will be held Friday night (7/8) from 6 to 9 at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park. The event will feature catch-and-release fishing, the Cow Train, a bounce house and a campfire. Take your own food to cook. Take fishing gear. Limited rentals will be available. Registration is required, and there is a fee.

The Taney County Candidate Forum will be held Friday night (7/8) from 6 to 8 at 200 Industrial Park Dr. in Hollister. Meet Taney County candidates running in the upcoming primary election.

“Teen Night,” for kids in sixth through 12th grade, is Friday night (7/8) at 6 at the Library station.

“Teen Art Club,” for kids in sixth through 12th grade, will be held Friday night (7/8) at 6 at the Library Station.

“Evening Dog Walk with a Ranger” will start at 7 Friday night (7/8) at the Steel Creek Campground at the Buffalo National River. Learn about the natural and cultural history of the area.

The Buffalo National River will present “The Geology Around Us” Friday night (7/8) at 7 at the Buffalo Point Launch parking lot.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Official Competition,” Friday night (7/8) at 7:15, Saturday (7/9) at 2:30 and 6:30 and Sunday (7/10) at 3.

A chamber orchestra concert, featuring Bartok’s “Romanian Dances,” “Intermezzo” from “Cavalleria Rusticana” by Mascagni, “Adagietto” from the “Symphony No. 5” by Mahler and “Suite for Strings” by Nielsen, will be held Friday night (7/8) at 7:30 at All Saints Anglican Church, 2751 E. Galloway in Springfield.

The Movies at Founders Park series continues Friday night (7/8) with “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” and Saturday night (7/9) with “Cruella” at dusk at Founders Park in downtown Springfield. Take blankets and lawn chairs. Concessions will be available.

Battlefield Parks will show “Hannah Montana the Movie” at Movies in the Park Friday night (7/8) at 9 at Battlefield Park. Take blankets and chairs. Concessions will be available. D

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Apples,” Friday night (7/9) at 8, Saturday (7/9) at 2 and 7:15 and Sunday (7/10) at 5:30.

Ride for the Woof of It! 2022 will start Saturday morning (7/9) at 7 at Mother’s Brewing Company. The bicycle ride will benefit 4 the Love of K9s. The event will feature rides of varying lengths. www.facebook.com/events/1199831567427828

The South Side Senior Center, 2215 S. Fremont in Springfield, will hold a garage sale fundraiser Saturday (7/9) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The American Indian Center will hold a benefit garage sale Saturday (7/9) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Fairbanks, 1126 N. Broadway, in Springfield.

George Washington Carver National Monument will host the 79th Carver Day Celebration Saturday (7/9) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include guest speakers; a performance by the Sonic Safari African Drum and Dance Troupe from St. Louis; Lem Shappard, a local jazz, blues and folk musician; and the gospel group Sensational Wonders. There will also be exhibitors, guided tours, educational programs, children’s activities, a Junior Ranger station and more. Concessions will be available.

The GLO Center and Ozark Pridefest will host “PRIDE Tennis” Saturday morning (7/9) at 10 at Phelps Grove Park. There will be open play for adults and kids and raffle prizes.

The Show’n the Love Charity Ride, a motorcycle ride to benefit the Joplin Humane Society, will start Saturday morning (7/9) at 10.

“Stories in the Park,” a Springfield-Greene County Library program for kids six and younger, will be held Saturday morning (7/9) at 10 at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park.

Prairie State Park in Mindenmines will host the Guided Bison Saunter Saturday morning (7/9) at 10. Registration is required, and space is limited.

Learn how to weave fibers into cordage during an Outdoor Skills program Saturday (7/9) from 10 to noon at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center.

“Racing to Read Storytime,” for kids three to six-years-old, will be held Saturday morning (7/9) at 10:30.

The American Indian Center at The Fairbanks in Springfield will offer a class in ribbon work, an old-style applique technique for clothing and dance regalia among Prairie and Great Lakes Native American tribes, Saturday (7/9) at noon. Registration is required.

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks will host a Fix-It Fair Saturday (7/9) from noon to 4 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library. Volunteers will help you repair items that can be fixed.

Tours of Giboney Cave at Doling Park will start Saturday (7/9) at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The cost is $5 per person or $16 for a family of four. Registration is required, and space is limited.

The program, “Neat and Nifty Bird Nests,” will be held Saturday afternoon (7/9) at 1 at Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon. Join park staff at the nature center to learn about bird nests and try to make one of your own.

The Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site in Ash Grove will host “Living History Saturdays: Lye, Lather and Laundry” Saturday afternoon (7/9) from 1 to 3. Learn how the frontier family kept its laundry clean.

Kids are invited to “Fishing FUNdamentals” Saturday afternoon (7/9) at 1 at the Buffalo Point Launch parking lot.

The Second Saturday Showcase will be held Saturday afternoon (7/9) from 1:30 to 4:30 at the Gray Campbell Farmstead at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park. Learn about Dutch oven cooking and other methods of cooking over an open fire. There will also be live music and tours of the historic buildings.

“Bilingual Storytime,” for kids three to seven-years-old, will be held Saturday afternoon (7/9) at 2 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library.

Kids are invited to the program, “State & County Government,” Saturday afternoon (7/9) at 2 at the Sparta Community Branch Library. Eastern County Commissioner Lynn Morris will talk about budgets, the importance of voting and how bills become law.

The Christian County Historical Society will present Randy Pace, author of “Blood Feud on Bull Creek,” Saturday afternoon (7/9) at 3 at the Christian County Museum. Pace will talk about the feud between the Meadows and Bilyeu families. Learn more here.

The Blues Society of the Ozarks will host Chamberjam Saturday (7/9) from 4 to 10 p.m. The event will feature dinner and music by Sean Clavin and The Dirty Truth.

The Buffalo National River will host an evening hike Saturday night (7/9) at 7. Meet at the Overlook Trailhead parking lot for the 1.2-mile hike.

Nixa Parks and Recreation will host “Movie in the Park,” featuring “Jungle Cruise,” Saturday night (7/9) at 8:30 at McCauley Park. Take blankets and lawn chairs.

Rescue One will host a low-cost drive thru vaccine clinic Sunday morning (7/10) from 8 to 11 at 1901 E. Division in Springfield. Vaccines are $10 each.

The program, “Colors of Water: Watercolor Painting,” will be held Sunday morning (7/10) at 9 at the Buffalo Point Launch parking lot. Paint with watercolors with the Buffalo River as a backdrop. Materials will be provided.

The Second Sunday Concert will be held Sunday afternoon (7/10) at 2 at the Library Center featuring The Dulcimer Guy, Mike Anderson.

The Springfield Art Museum presents the interactive exhibit, “Yoko Ono: Mend Piece,” through Sunday (7/10).

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Amy’s Prayer,” Sunday night (7/10) at 6.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Encounter with the Enemy: The Francis Siddoway Story,” Sunday night (7/10) at 6.

The Watershed Committee of the Ozarks presents “Crafting with Plants” Sunday afternoon (7/10) at 4 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Registration is required, and space is limited.

The Summer Carillon Series at Missouri State University continues Sunday night (7/10) at 7 outside Meyer Library featuring a concert by Jeremy Chesman. Take blankets and lawn chairs. Tours of the carillon will be available after the concert.

“Judith Fowler: A Retrospective Exhibition” will be at Missouri State University’s Brick City Gallery through August 5. View drawings and prints from the archives of work by Fowler, who is an MSU professor emeritus.

The exhibit, “Mapping Awareness: Social Objects and Detritus,” is at Missouri State University’s Carolla Arts Exhibition Center through August 5. It explores the cartographical nature of marking cultural detritus with social objects and features work by Catherine Reinhart and Giovanni Valderas.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents the NASA traveling exhibit, “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds,” through September 30.

The Railroad Historical Museum at Grant Beach Park is open for the season through October 29th each Saturday from 2 to 4.

Springfield-Greene County Park Board outdoor pools are open for the season. Admission is $4 for kids three to 17-years-old as well as seniors and $5 for adults. Admission is $1 or free with a canned food donation every day after 5:30 p.m.

The Roston Native Butterfly House at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park is open for the season daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Springfield Art Museum is hosting “Watercolor USA” through August 28.

The Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin is hosting the exhibit, “Jon & Judith Fowler: A Retrospective,” through July 16.

The Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin is hosting the exhibit, “William Jeffrey Jones: Body of Evidence,” through July 23.

