Weekend Outlook June 24-26, 2022

The Friends of the Library in Christian County will hold a book sale at the Clever Community Branch Library Friday and Saturday (6/24-6/25) from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Discovery Center of Springfield will host “Where the Wild Things Are Weekend” Friday through Sunday (6/24-6/26) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., free with admission. Create your own monster, sail a boat the land of Wild Things and learn about critters. There will also be storytimes and chances to meet one of the Wild Things.

“Racing to Read Tiny Tots Storytime,” for kids 36 months and younger, will be held Friday morning (6/24) at 10 at the Library Station.

The Springfield-Greene County Library invites families with kids in preschool through fifth grade to “Fantastic Friday” at the Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site in Ash Grove Friday morning (6/24) at 10. The event will include hands-on activities and storytime.

The Christian County Library will host “Clever Family Storytime” Friday morning (6/24) at 10 and 11 at the Clever Community Branch Library.

“Racing to Read Storytime" will be held Friday morning (6/24) at 11:15 at the Library Station for kids six and younger.

The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Joplin Public Library invite kids to “Creek Critters” Friday afternoon (6/24) at 2 at the library, 1901 E. 20th Street in Joplin. Learn what critters live in Ozarks streams and what role they play. Registration is required.

The Eureka Springs Balm of Life Series will feature the Eureka Strings Friday (6/24) at 5 p.m. at Basin Spring Park.

Buffalo National River presents “Fishing FUNdamentals” for kids Friday (6/24) at 5 p.m. and Saturday (6/25) at 2:30 p.m. at the Buffalo Point Launch parking lot.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Benediction,” Friday night (6/24) at 5:30, Saturday afternoon (6/25) at 2 and 4:30 and Sunday afternoon (6/26) at 4:45.

The History Museum on the Square, on Park Central Square in Springfield, will host the Downtown Walking Tour Friday night (6/24) at 5:30. Reservations are required, and space is limited.

The Moxie Cinema will present the film, “The Phantom of the Open,” Friday night (6/24) at 5:45 and 8, Saturday (6/25) at 5 and 7:15 p.m. and Sunday afternoon (6/26) at 2:30.

The Missouri Conservation Department will offer the Discover Nature Class “Fishing Lessons 1 & 2” Friday night (6/24) from 6 to 9 at Chesapeake Hatchery in Mount Vernon. Learn about equipment, how to cast, proper fish handling and how to tie a knot and bait a hook. Registration is required.

“Teen Night,” for kids in sixth through 12th grade, is Friday night (6/24) at 6 at the Library Station. thelibrary.org/programs/month/month.cfm?sd=20220622&ed=20220630

“Teen Anime Night,” for kids 14-years-old through 12th grade, will be held Friday night (6/24) at 6 at the Library Station.

Geezer will present “Spring Geezerfest” Friday night (6/24) at 7 at the Library Center’s patio. The band will perform music from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “The Spongebob Musical” Friday night (6/24) at 7:30, Saturday (6/25) at 2 and 7:30 and Sunday (6/26) at 2 at the Landers Theatre.

Opera in the Ozarks will present “La Rondine,” Friday night (6/24) at 7:30 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The Movies at Founders Park Series will feature the film, “Luca,” Friday night (6/24) and “A Journal for Jordan” Saturday night (6/25) at dusk. Take lawn chairs or blankets. Concessions will be available.

Buffalo National River will host the program, “The Science of Legends in the National Parks,” Friday night (6/24) at 8:30 at the Buffalo Point Amphitheater. Learn how myths and legends have been used to explain natural phenomena at national parks.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Brian and Charles,” Friday night (6/24) at 8:30, Saturday (6/25) at 2:30 and 7:45 p.m. and Sunday night (6/26) at 5:30.

Farmers Market of the Ozarks will host the Summer Kick Off Saturday (6/25) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Grassy Knob Auxiliary Fundraiser Garage Sale, to benefit the Grassy Knob Volunteer Fire Department, will be held Saturday (6/25) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 12037 AR-187 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

CoxHealth Trauma Services will host the Kids Health and Safety Fair Saturday (6/25) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ferrell Duncan Clinic west parking lot. The event will include a bike safety rodeo by Safe Kids Springfield; helicopter, fire truck and ambulance tours; safety education; giveaways; food truck and more.

“Introduction to Fly Rod Casting” will be offered Saturday morning (6/25) at 10 at Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery in Branson. Registration is required, and space is limited.

The Pickwick Street Fair will be held Saturday (6/25) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Springfield with live music, local artists and craftsmen and more.

The History Museum on the Square will host the Commercial Street Walking Tour Saturday morning (6/25) at 10:30. Learn about the impact of the railroad, the relationship between North and South Springfield and more. Reservations are required, and space is limited.

“Racing to Read Storytime,” for ages three to six, will be held Saturday morning (6/25) at 10:30 at the Park Central Branch Library.

Dickerson Park Zoo will host Flamingle Day Saturday (6/25) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests wearing pink will receive $2 off admission. Guests can help save a flamingo and save a life by donating an old cell phone with the password cleared to Harmony House. The lithium in cell phone batteries is mined from flamingos’ wetland habitat, and recycling phones reduces the need for lithium. There are incentives for those who donate a phone.

Prairie State Park in Mindemines will host “Hug a Herp Day” Saturday (6/25) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. See a variety of reptiles and amphibians.

The Discover Nature program, “Nature Boardgames,” will be held Saturday (6/25) from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. Choose from a variety of tabletop games to play while learning about nature.

George Washington Carver National Monument will host “The Historic Neosho Schoolhouse Program” Saturday morning (6/25) at 11 at the schoolhouse Carver attended at 639 Young St. in Neosho. The event is being held to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the school’s establishment.

The Sparta Community Branch Library will host “Treasure Hunt Basic Navigation Skills” Saturday morning (6/25) at 11. Learn the basics of using a map and compass. Registration is required.

Taste of SOMO will be held Saturday (6/25) from noon to 4 on Park Central Square. $10 will get you 10 tickets to sample food at booths by various downtown Springfield restaurants. The event will also feature live music by Justin Larkin, Auntie Em & the Tornadoes and The Paper Moons.

The Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site in Ash Grove will present “Missouri’s Art Comes to Life: The Thomas Hart Benton Mural” Saturday and Sunday (6/25-6/26) from noon to 4 p.m. View the scaled replica of the mural from the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. On Sunday, historic site staff will use local artifacts related to the mural to bring it life at a pop-up exhibit near the Boone home.

Summer Snowfest will be held Saturday (6/25) from noon to 4 at Jordan Valley Park. The event will feature a mountain of snow from Jordan Valley Ice Park, live music, games, crafts and a bounce house.

Willard will host Freedom Fest Saturday (6/25) at Jackson Street Park. The event will feature a parade at noon, crafts, vendors, bounce houses, a pool party, cornhole, watermelon eating contest for kids, a dog show, fireworks and more.

Learn how to create the 12 Crazy Flies of Bennett this weekend from a fly-tying expert. “Crazy Flies of Bennett” will be held Saturday afternoon (6/25) at 1 at Bennett Spring State Park.

KSMU presents the NPR Tiny Desk Contest Showcase Saturday afternoon (6/25) at 2 at Tie & Timber Beer Co.

Nixa will host the Sky High Fireworks Celebration will start Saturday night (6/25) at 6 at Nixa High School, featuring food, games, live music, kids’ activities and fireworks.

Buffalo National River will host a guided evening hike, “A Walk in the Woods,” Saturday night (6/25) at 7. Meet at the Overlook Trailhead parking lot.

Opera in the Ozarks will present “Cosi fan tutte” Saturday night (6/25) at 7:30 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The program, “Gravel Bar Stars: Night Sky Viewing” will be held Saturday night (6/25) at 9 at the Buffalo Point Boat Launch parking lot at the Buffalo National River.

“Colors of Water: Watercolor Painting” will be held Sunday morning (6/26) at 9 at the Buffalo Point Launch parking lot at the Buffalo National River. Paint with watercolors along the Buffalo River. Materials will be provided.

The PRIDE Brunch to benefit Springfield Black Tie will be held Sunday morning (6/26) at 11 at Gilardi’s in Springfield. The cost is $100 per ticket.

Lebanon Missouri Pride 2022 will be held Sunday (6/26) at noon at the Mills Center in Lebanon. The event will include a family-friendly drag show, raffle prizes, food and more.

The Andy Dalton Shooting Range in Ash Grove will offer an archery class for families Sunday afternoon (6/26) at 3. Registration is required.

The Moxie Cinema will show the 2006 film, “Volver,” as part of the Essentials Film Series Sunday afternoon (6/26) at 3.

College of the Ozarks will host Honor America Sunday night (6/26) at 5:30. The old-fashioned barbecue picnic will feature kids’ activities, live music and fireworks.

“Judith Fowler: A Retrospective Exhibition” will be at Missouri State University’s Brick City Gallery through August 5. View drawings and prints from the archives of work by Fowler, who is an MSU professor emeritus.

The exhibit, “Mapping Awareness: Social Objects and Detritus,” is at Missouri State University’s Carolla Arts Exhibition Center through August 5. It explores the cartographical nature of marking cultural detritus with social objects and features work by Catherine Reinhart and Giovanni Valderas.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The Springfield Art Museum presents the interactive exhibit, “Yoko Ono: Mend Piece,” through July 10.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents the NASA traveling exhibit, “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds,” through September 30.

The Railroad Historical Museum at Grant Beach Park is open for the season through October 29th each Saturday from 2 to 4.

Springfield-Greene County Park Board outdoor pools are open for the season. Admission is $4 for kids three to 17-years-old as well as seniors and $5 for adults. Admission is $1 or free with a canned food donation every day after 5:30 p.m.

The Springfield Art Museum is hosting “Watercolor USA” through August 28.

