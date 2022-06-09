Weekend Outlook June 10-12, 2022

The Library Station invites kids 36 months and younger to “Racing to Read Tiny Tots Storytime” Friday morning (6/10) at 10.

The Springfield-Greene County Library will host “Fantastic Fridays at the Steam Engine Grounds” Friday morning (6/10) at 10 at the site west of Springfield. The program is for kids in preschool through fifth grade.

Kids six to 12-years-old are invited to “Summer Nature School” Friday morning (6/10) at 10 at the Springfield-Botanical Gardens. The cost is $5, and registration is required.

The program, “Conservation Teens: Introduction to Kayaking,” for kids 12 to 17-years-old, will be held Friday morning (6/10) at 10. The program, by the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, will be held at Lake Springfield Park. Registration is required.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will host the Wild Plant Walk Friday morning (6/10) at 10. Learn about plants that people use today and those used in the past. Registration is required.

“Racing to Read Storytime,” for kids six and younger, will start at 11:15 Friday morning (6/10) at the Library Station.

The Springfield-Greene County Library invites adults to “Downtown Game Night” at Green House Coffee + Affogato Bar, 431 S. Jefferson, Friday night (6/10) from 5 to 7.

Local ceramic artist Kyle Bird will teach a kintsugi workshop Friday night (6/10) at 5:30 at the Springfield Art Museum. The event is part of the exhibit, “Yoko Ono: Mend Piece.” The cost is $25, which includes materials. Registration is required.

“Teen Art Club,” for kids in sixth through 12th grade, will be held Friday night (6/10) at 6 at the Library Station.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “The SpongeBob Musical” Friday (6/10) through June 26 at the Landers Theatre.

The Small Umbrella Theatre Company presents “Do Not Leave Baggage Unattended” Friday night (6/10) in the Sunderland Studio Theatre at Drury University.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board’s Movies at Founders Park series will feature the film, “Sing 2” Friday night (6/10) and “Marry Me” Saturday night (6/11) at Founders Park in downtown Springfield. Take blankets and lawn chairs. Concessions will be available. No tickets are needed for entry.

The Downtown Dog Run and Summer Pet Party will be held Saturday (6/11) from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Park Central Square.

Saturday and Sunday (6/11-6/12) are Free Fishing Days in Missouri. Anyone can fish state waters without an MDC fishing permit, trout permit and prescribed area daily tag. User fees and permits may be required at county, city or private fishing areas. Normal regulations apply.

Prairie State Park in Mindenmines will host the program, “WIN: Women in Nature,” Saturday morning (6/11) from 9 to noon. The event will include a guided hike and a nature journaling program. Registration is required.

The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson will host a Kids Fishing Fair Saturday morning (6/11) from 9 to noon at Belladonna Pond. The event is for kids 15 and younger.

The Springfield Art Museum will host Family Day Saturday morning (6/11) from 10 to noon. The event will feature family-friendly art-making activities inspired by “Yoko Ono: Mend Piece.” No registration is required.

The Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library will host a beginner ukulele workshop Saturday morning (6/11) at 10 for kids in grades 3-5. Registration is required.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park in Camdenton will host a Wildflower Walk Saturday morning (6/11) at 10. Meet at the Turkey Pen Hollow parking lot.

Families with kids six and younger are invited to “Stories in the Park,” presented by the Springfield-Greene County Library, Saturday morning (6/11) at 10 at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park.

The Timmons Hall Freedom Classroom 101 will feature the program, “The Equity Lens Model,” presented by Taj Sulleyman, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the City of Springfield, Saturday (6/11) from 10:30 to 2. Registration is required, and space is limited. There’s a fee to attend.

The Park Central Branch Library will present “Racing to Read Storytime,” for kids three to six-years-old, Saturday morning (6/11) at 10:30.

Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon will co-host the program, “Nature’s Impact on Mental Health,” Saturday (6/11) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Exchange at Wall Street Cattle Co. in Lebanon. The event will include speakers, outdoor activities, interpretive demonstrations and mental health resources.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will present the program, “Agricultural School on Wheels,” Saturday and Sunday afternoon (6/11-6/12) at 1.

Adults are invited to the program, “Seeding a Healthy Life,” Saturday afternoon (6/11) at 1 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library. The program will focus on how to fight bacteria, how to care for plants and how to identify common weeds. Registration is required.

The Gray/Campbell Farmstead Second Saturday Showcase will be held Saturday afternoon (6/11) from 1:30 to 4:30. Tour the farmstead buildings, listen to music and see demonstrations on making clothing, quilts and other home arts.

The 10th Annual Burgers & Cheers, to benefit the Child Advocacy Center, will be held Saturday night (6/11) from 5 to 11 at Ebbets Field, 1027 E. Walnut.

The program, “Preparing the Soil for a Micro Meadow,” will be held Sunday morning (6/12) at 10 for adults at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library. Those who attend will receive supplies to take home to prepare their own micro meadow.

The Second Sunday Concert Sunday (6/12) at 2 at the Library Center will feature the band, The Bold Deniers, performing Irish dance tunes, traditional and contemporary songs.

The Summer Carillon Series at Missouri State University will feature a concert by Dr. Jeremy Chesman Sunday night (6/12) at 7 outside Meyer Library. Take blankets and chairs. Tours of the carillon will be available after the concert.

The Gillioz Theatre presents Bela Fleck with “My Bluegrass Heart” Sunday night (6/12) at 8.

The History Museum on the Square is hosting the traveling exhibit, “Deeply Rooted: Stories of Missouri Farming,” through June 19.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The Springfield Art Museum presents the interactive exhibit, “Yoko Ono: Mend Piece,” through July 10.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents the NASA traveling exhibit, “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds,” through September 30.

The Railroad Historical Museum at Grant Beach Park is open for the season through October 29th each Saturday from 2 to 4.

The Springfield Art Museum presents the exhibit, "The Open Window," through July 10.

Springfield-Greene County Park Board outdoor pools are open for the season. Admission is $4 for kids three to 17-years-old as well as seniors and $5 for adults. Admission is $1 or free with a canned food donation every day after 5:30 p.m.

