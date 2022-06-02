Weekend Outlook June 3-5, 2022

The Ozark Mountain Gem & Mineral Society will host Springfield’s Rock & Gem Fair Friday and Saturday (6/3-6/4) at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 815 E. Farm Rd. 182.

The Discovery Center of Springfield will host Bubble Fest Friday through Sunday (6/3-6/5) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Regular admission applies.

Kids three-years-old up to fifth grade are invited to “Fantastic Friday” Friday morning (6/3) from 10 to noon at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden in Springfield. The event will feature gyotaku (the art of fish printing), stories, songs and a walk around the gardens.

"Racing to Read Tiny Tots Storytime," for kids 36 months and younger, will be held Friday morning (6/3) at 10 at the Library Station.

The Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery is offering guided hatchery tours this summer Tuesday through Friday at 10 and 11 a.m. and 1 and 2 p.m. Meet at the Conservation Center.

"Racing to Read Storytime," for kids six and younger, will be held Friday morning (6/3) at 11:15 at the Library Station.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” Friday (6/3) at 5 p.m., Saturday (6/4) at 10:30 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Sunday (6/5) at 2:30 p.m.

The Hawf Brothers will give a concert Friday (6/3) at 5 p.m. at Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

First Friday Art Walk is Friday night (6/3) from 5 to 10 at several downtown Springfield venues.

The Springfield Regional Arts Council will host “Members Showcase” Friday night (6/3) from 5 to 7 with performances starting at 6. See visual art from artist members and live performances from tenants of the Creamery Arts Center.

An opening reception for the Springfield Art Museum exhibit “Watercolor USA” is Friday night (6/3) from 5 to 7. The exhibit runs through August 28.

First Fridays at Founders Park continues Friday night (6/3) from 6 to 9 with music by Queen City Trio and live art by Ashley Laren and Rebekah Polly.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story,” Friday night (6/3) at 5:30 and 8:15, Saturday (6/4) at 12:30, 2:45, 5 and 7:15 and Sunday (6/5) at 5:15 p.m.

The Library Station will host Teen Night Friday night (6/3) at 6.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board’s Movies at Founders Park series kicks off Friday night (6/3) with the film, “Encanto” and continues Saturday night (6/4) with “Spider-Man No Way Home.” The event is at Founders Park in downtown Springfield. Take blankets and lawn chairs. Concessions will be available. No tickets are needed.

The Small Umbrella Theatre Company presents “Do Not Leave Baggage Unattended” Friday night (6/10) in the Sunderland Studio Theatre at Drury University.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board will host the 7th Annual Tennis Under the Lights Friday night (6/3) at 7 at Lafayette Park in Springfield. Tennis equipment and snacks will be provided.

The Joplin Outlaws baseball team will host Des Moines Peak Prospect Friday night (6/3) at 7 with fireworks after the game. They’ll also play Des Moines Saturday night (6/4) at 7.

The Springfield Cardinals will host Arkansas Friday night (6/3) at 7:05, Saturday night (6/4) at 6:35 and Sunday night (6/5) at 5:35 at Hammons Field.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks will host the 21st Annual Grin Iron Classic All-Star Football Game Friday night (6/3) at 7:30 at Glendale High School’s football field. Tickets are $10 at the gate. Proceeds will benefit the Tooth Truck.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Vortex,” Friday night (6/3) at 7:45 and Saturday night (6/4) at 6:45.

Buffalo National River will present “The Science of Legends in the National Parks” Friday night (6/3) at 8:30 at the Buffalo Point Amphitheater.

SLT Late Night presents the SV Sketch Show Friday night (6/3) at Nathan P. Murphy’s in downtown Springfield. Doors open at 8 and the show starts at 9. Tickets are $15, and you must be 21 and older to enter.

TroutFest 2022 Saturday (6/4) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cassville Aquatic Center. It’s a community fair that celebrates the relationship between Roaring River State Park and Cassville. The event will include races, vendors, food trucks, crafts, live music, conservation education activities, fireworks and more.

The 41st Annual Kids Fishing Fun Day, for kids three to 15-years-old, will be held Saturday morning (6/4) at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park in Springfield. Advance registration is required.

George Washington Carver National Monument will celebrate National Trails Day Saturday morning (6/4) from 8 to noon. Go on a guided three-mile walk at 8 a.m. with a 1.5-mile option available. A ranger-led tour on the ¾-mile Carver Trail will start at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. And at 11, a park ranger will discuss hiking safety.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will host the virtual program, “Reptiles: Missouri Turtles,” Saturday morning (6/4) at 10. Registration is required.

The Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library will host “Craft & Tell” for adults Saturday morning (6/4) at 10. Work on a craft project you’ve already started or begin something new while chatting with fellow crafters.

Kids two to six-years-old are invited to “Moxie Mornings” Saturday morning (6/4) at 10. They’ll watch a short film and take part in an activity.

Prairie State Park in Mindenmines will host the Guided Bison Saunter Saturday morning (6/4) at 10.

The Outdoor Skills program, “Fire and Flintstone,” will be held Saturday morning (6/4) from 10 to noon at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Learn how to start a fire without matches and butane.

The Library Center invites kids two to six-years-old to the program, “A Day at the Beach,” Saturday morning (6/4) at 10:30.

The Springfield-Greene County Library will host “Stories & Art in the Park,” for kids three to seven-years-old, Saturday morning (6/4) at 11 at Living Memorial Park in Springfield. Dress for messy fun.

The Lebanon-Laclede County Library invites adults to the program, “Pour Painting,” Saturday morning (6/4) at 11. Registration is required.

Kids Day at Boswell Park will be held Saturday (6/4) from 11 to 2 at Boswell Park in Lebanon. The event will offer hot dogs, chips and drinks; bounce houses; games, prizes and more.

The Art of Being ME public unveiling and reception will be held Saturday (6/4) from 11 to 4 at Randy Bacon Photography, 209 W. Commercial St. The exhibit features portrait artwork and corresponding stories that allow the viewer to look eye-to-eye with many different faces of mental health.

Tour De Brew to benefit the American Red Cross will start at noon Saturday (6/4) at SBC’s The Cellar. The 3rd annual bicycle ride will visit several craft breweries in Springfield.

The American Indian Center of Springfield will offer the class, “Cherokee Basket Making,” Saturday (6/4) from noon to 4 at the Drew Lewis Foundation at the Fairbanks.

The Christian County Library will present the program, “Uncovering History: Gravestone Cleaning,” Saturday afternoon (6/4) at 1 at Herndon Cemetery in Nixa. Meet at the Nixa Community Branch Library.

Families are invited to “Under the Sea Play Day” Saturday (6/4) from 1 to 4 at the Ozark Community Branch Library.

Buffalo National River will host “Fishing FUNdamentals” for families Saturday afternoon (6/4) at 2 at the Buffalo Point Launch Parking Lot. Learn about fish anatomy and habitat and take part in fish activities.

The Midtown Carnegie Branch Library invites kids three to seven-years-old to "Bilingual Storytime" Saturday afternoon (6/4) at 2.

The Library Center will host “Mars Rover” Saturday afternoon at 3 for grades six through 12. Participants will construct a rover from a kit while learning about Mars and Rover. Materials will be provided. Registration is required.

Springfield Community Gardens will host Gardenpalooza Saturday (6/4) from 3 to 8 p.m. at Mother’s Brewing Company, 215 S. Grant in Springfield. The event will feature live music, food trucks, a cooking demonstration and more. Garden Gold can be purchased for extras like food and beverages, photos with goats and raffles.

On Angels’ Wings will host the Making Memories Day Carnival Saturday afternoon (6/4) at 3 at 3304 S. Cox Rd. in Springfield. Admission is $5 at the door.

The SATO48-2022 Recognition and Awards Ceremony will be held Saturday night (6/4) at 6 at the Gillioz Theatre.

Drumming in the Park will be held Saturday night (6/4) from 6 to 8 in Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The Clever Community Branch Library will host the Summer Kickoff Dance Party in the library’s parking lot Saturday night (6/4) from 6:30 to 8:30.

Buffalo National River will present “Gravel Bar Stars: Night Sky Viewing” Saturday night (6/4) at 9 at the Buffalo Point Boat Launch Parking Lot.

The program, “Preparing the Soil for a Micro Meadow,” will be held Sunday morning (6/5) at 10 at the GLO Center, 518 E. Commercial. Learn how to prepare the soil for wildflowers and take supplies home to create a micro meadow.

Tai Chi workshops will be held Sunday afternoon (6/5) at 2 and 3 at the Springfield Art Museum. The workshops are part of the “Yoko Ono: Mend Piece” exhibit. Registration is required.

The Moxie Cinema’s Essentials film series will feature the 1988 film, “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,” Sunday afternoon (6/5) at 3.

The Moxie Cinema will show the documentary, “Undammed: A Buffalo River Adventure,” Sunday night (6/5) at 6.

The History Museum on the Square is hosting the traveling exhibit, “Deeply Rooted: Stories of Missouri Farming,” through June 19.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The Springfield Art Museum presents the interactive exhibit, “Yoko Ono: Mend Piece,” through July 10.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents the NASA traveling exhibit, “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds,” through September 30.

The Railroad Historical Museum at Grant Beach Park is open for the season through October 29th each Saturday from 2 to 4.

Springfield-Greene County Park Board outdoor pools are open for the season. Admission is $4 for kids three to 17-years-old as well as seniors and $5 for adults. Admission is $1 or free with a canned food donation every day after 5:30 p.m.

