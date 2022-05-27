Weekend Outlook May 27-29, 2022

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will present the program, “Babes in the Woods: Flower Power,” Friday morning (5/27) at 9 for ages zero to two. Registration is required.

The Library Station invites kids six and younger to “Racing to Read Storytime” Friday morning (5/27) at 10 and 11.

A native plant sale will be held Saturday (5/28) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin.

The CBCO will hold the Great Gas Card Giveaway Blood Drive Friday (5/27). Donors who give blood at one of the four donor centers will receive a t-shirt and a gift card to a local convenience store worth between $10 and $100 while supplies last. The CBCO urges those who plan to give tomorrow to make an appointment.

The Christian County Library will host “Clever Family Storytime” Friday morning (5/27) at 10 and 11 at the Clever branch.

The Christian County Library will host “Virtual Family Storytime” for families with toddlers through age five Friday morning (5/27) at 10.

The Conservation Families program, “Wildflower Walk,” will be held Friday morning (5/27) at 10. The program is recommended for ages 12 and up. Take a mile long walk to look for wildflowers. Registration is required.

Buffalo National River will host “Colors of Water: Watercolor Painting” Friday morning (5/27) at 10:30. Paint with watercolors with the river as a backdrop. Materials will be provided. Meet at the Buffalo Point Launch parking lot.

The Missouri Prairie Foundation will hold a native plant sale Friday (5/27) from 2 to 6 p.m. at Mother’s Brewing Company, 215 S. Grant in Springfield.

The 39th Annual Mid-America Street Rod Nationals will be at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds Friday through Sunday (5/27-5/29).

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” Friday afternoon (5/27) at 4:30, Saturday afternoon (5/28) at 2 and 4:45 and Sunday afternoon (5/29) at 2.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Vortex,” Friday (5/27) at 5 and 7 p.m., Saturday (5/28) at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday (5/29) at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Kids are invited to join a ranger at the Buffalo Point Gravel Bar in Arkansas Friday (5/27) at 5 p.m. to learn about fish. They’ll learn about fish anatomy and habitat and take part in an activity.

The History Museum on the Square will host the Downtown Walking Tour Friday night (5/27) at 5:30 at Park Central Square. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members.

The GLO Center, 518 E. Commercial, will host Game Night Friday night (5/27) from 6 to 9.

Kids 14-years-old through 12th grade are invited to “Teen Anime Night” Friday night (5/217) at 6 at the Library Station. Watch anime on Crunchyroll. Popcorn will be provided.

Free Chess Fridays is held on Fridays from 7 to 11 p.m. at the South Side Senior Center, 2215 S. Fremont in Springfield.

The Small Umbrella Theatre Company will present “Once on this Island” at Drury’s Wilhoit Theatre Friday and Saturday night (5/27-5/28) at 7:30 in partnership with Black Arts Alliance.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Men,” Friday night (5/27) at 8, Saturday night (5/28) at 5:30 and 8 and Sunday (5/29) at 5 p.m.

Buffalo National River will host the program, “The Night Sky: The Evolution of Astronomy,” Friday night (5/27) at 9 at the Buffalo Point Launch parking lot.

Farmers Market of the Ozarks will host Spring Jitter Jam Saturday (5/28) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets range from $18 to $28. Sample a variety of breakfast baked goods and handmade drinks.

The American Legion will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony Saturday morning (5/28) at 9 at the Veterans Memorial in front of the X Center, 701 N. Taylor Way in Nixa.

A craft class for adults will be held Saturday morning (5/28) at 10 at the Christian County Library Sparta branch library. Learn to make papercrete planters. Registration is required. christiancountylibrary.org/all-events/

The Moxie Cinema’s Moxie Flix series continues Saturday morning (5/28) at 10 with the film, “Wall-E.” The series focuses on essential films for kids to see before they turn 13.

The History Museum on the Square will host the Commercial Street Walking Tour Saturday morning (5/28) at 10:30. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Reservations are required.

A Tai Chi Workshop, part of the Yoko Ono: Mend Piece exhibit at the Springfield Art Museum, will be held Saturday morning (5/28) at 10:30. Registration is required.

Springfield-Greene County Park Board outdoor pools open for the season Saturday (5/28). Admission is $4 for kids three to 17-years-old as well as seniors and $5 for adults. Admission is $1 or free with a canned food donation every day after 5:30 p.m.

Just So Ozarks, a family arts walk that’s part of Eureka Spring’s 2022 Festival of the Arts, will be held Saturday and Sunday (5/28-5/29) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event in downtown Eureka Springs will feature arts activities, a forest library, a story walk and more.

The 11th Annual Wagons for Warriors will be held Saturday (5/28) at the Cowan Civic Center and Laclede County Fairgrounds in Lebanon. The event starts Saturday morning at 10, and the Chuckwagon Parade will start at 11. Lunch will be served at noon. Admission is a $15 donation to veterans.

The Northside Recovery Community Center will host a handball tournament Saturday (5/28) from noon to 3 at Fassnight Park, 1301 S. Campbell in Springfield. There’s a $10 buy-in for the tournament, and proceeds go to NRCC.

Expert fly tier John Wilther will present a demonstration no how to tie terrestrial flies Saturday (5/28) at 1 at Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon.

The Christian County Library Ozark branch library will host an egg drop Saturday afternoon (5/28) from 1 to 4. You’re challenged to be creative and come up with an egg-protecting vessel. Register as an individual or as a group.

The Saturday Night Gallery Stroll will be held Saturday night (5/28) from 5 to 8 in downtown Eureka Springs.

Buffalo National River will present a concert by the Unkle Dave & Tall Timber Bluegrass Band Saturday night (5/28) at 7 at the Buffalo Point Amphitheater.

Lake of the Ozarks State Park will host “Treetop Trivia” Saturday night (5/28) at 7 at the campground amphitheater. Learn to identify trees and go on a short hike to test your knowledge.

Michael Martin Murphy will give a concert Saturday night (5/28) at 7:30 at the Center Stage Event Venue in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

Stockton State Park will host “Campfire Stories” Saturday night (5/28) at 8 at the amphitheater. Sit around a campfire and listen as storyteller Raelene Crotser tells Ozarks tall tales and Mother West Wind stories.

The Wings Over the Ozarks Airshow and Music Festival will be held Sunday (5/29) from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Branson Jet Center. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted for Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks.

The Harmon Park Art Trail Art Installation Reveal and Pop-Up Art Studio will take place Sunday (5/29) from noon to 3 in Eureka Springs.

The History Museum on the Square is hosting the traveling exhibit, “Deeply Rooted: Stories of Missouri Farming,” through June 19.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The Springfield Art Museum presents the interactive exhibit, “Yoko Ono: Mend Piece,” through July 10.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents the NASA traveling exhibit, “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds,” through September 30.

The Railroad Historical Museum at Grant Beach Park is open for the season through October 29th each Saturday from 2 to 4.

