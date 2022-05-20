Weekend Outlook May 20-22, 2022

Kids six and younger are invited to “Racing to Read Storytime” Friday morning (5/20) at 10 and 11 at the Library Station.

The Clever Community Branch Library will host a family storytime Friday morning (5/20) at 10 and 11.

The Christian County Library will hold a virtual storytime Friday morning (5/20) at 10.

The Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site will present the Virtual Coffee Talk program, “It’s Always a Cardinal,” Friday (5/20) at noon. Missouri State Parks chief resource interpreter will talk about how she got into birding and will give tips for getting started.

Nixa Sucker Days continues through Sunday (5/22) in downtown Nixa. The event includes carnival rides, food trucks, a beer garden, an art show and much more.

The Strafford Branch Library will host a game night Friday (5/20) from 4 to 7 p.m. The library will provide snacks and board games.

The Christian County Ambulance District will host a community CPR class Friday afternoon (5/20) at 4.

The Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Missouri Beef Days through Saturday (5/21).

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” Friday (5/20) at 5 and 7:30 p.m., Saturday (5/21) at noon, 2:30 and 5 p.m. and Sunday (5/22) at 1 and 3:30 p.m.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Men,” Friday night (5/20) at 5:30 and 8:15, Saturday night (5/21) at 6:15 and 9 and Sunday (5/22) at 4 p.m.

The Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Foundation will host the 2022 Wilson’s Creek Spring Fling Friday night (5/20) at 5:30 at the battlefield.

See the film, “My Garden of a Thousand Bees,” Friday night (5/20) at 6 at the Library Station.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will present the program, “Wild Edibles: Foraging the Ozarks,” for age 15 and up, Friday night (5/20) at 6. Registration is required.

The GLO Center, 518 E. Commercial, will host Game Night Friday night (5/20) at 6.

The Branson Regional Arts Council presents “Little Women—The Musical” through Monday (5/23) at the Historic Owen Theatre.

The Small Umbrella Theatre Company presents “Once on this Island” through May 28 at Drury University’s Wilhoit Theatre.

The Gillioz Theatre presents Don McLean Friday night (5/20) at 7:30.

Joplin Little Theatre will present “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” Friday and Saturday night (5/20-5/21) at 7:30 and Sunday (5/22) at 2:30 at Park Playhouse in Joplin.

The Joplin Trails Coalition will host the Jasper Vintage Tour with bicycle rides of various lengths Saturday (5/21).

Aids Project of the Ozarks will host the 19th Annual Ozarks Red Ribbon Ride Saturday (5/21) beginning and ending at Galloway Station in Springfield. The event features rides of varying lengths.

The Farmers Market & Spring Crafts Fair will be held Saturday (5/21) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5475 S. Daniel in Battlefield.

The Carthage Civil War Museum will host the Battle of Carthage 160th Anniversary Reenactment Saturday (5/21) from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday (5/22) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Memorial Ruck ‘N’ Run Mo Gathering will be held Saturday morning (5/21) from 9 to noon at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield.

Story & Zoo Friend Time will be held Saturday morning (5/21) at 10 at the Springfield Botanical Gardens, 2400 S. Scenic. Dickerson Park Zoo will bring chinchilla and talk about the endangered animal, and storytime will feature a book about chinchillas.

Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon will host the program, “Hiking for Beginners,” Saturday morning (5/21) at 10. The program is being offered in conjunction with the National Park Trust’s Kids to Parks Day.

Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson will offer the class, “Fishing Skills: Introduction to Fly Rod Casting,” Saturday morning (5/21) from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is required.

Moxie Mornings, for kids two to six-years-old, will be held Saturday morning (5/21) at 10 at the Moxie Cinema. Kids will watch a short film and complete a hands-on art project.

Rescue One will host a Meet and Greet for people to meet the organization’s animals that are ready for adoption Saturday morning (5/21) at 10 at 1927 E. Bennett in Springfield.

The Springfield Little Theatre Education Department will host “Storytime Saturday” Saturday morning (5/21) at 10 at The Judy, 237 S. Florence. Admission is $5.

Racing to Read Storytime, for kids three to six-years-old, will be held Saturday morning (5/21) at 10:30 at the Park Central Branch Library.

Dr. Andrea Hunter, Osage Nation historic preservation officer, will give a history lesson on the Osage Tribe Saturday (5/21) at noon at the Drew Lewis Foundation at The Fairbanks in Springfield.

The Moxie Cinema presents “On Stage: Cyrano (Encore)" Saturday (5/21) at 12:30.

A plant swap will start at 2 p.m. Saturday (5/21) at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library. Take houseplants, succulents, cactus plants, cuttings or garden seedlings to swap.

The Library Station will host Space Fest Saturday (5/21) from 2 to 4 p.m. for families with children three and older. The event will include games, crafts, experiments, virtual reality and more.

The Central Taney County Fire Protection District will host Fish Fry & Firetrucks Saturday (5/21) from 2:30 to 5:30 in Kissee Mills.

Adults are invited to “Cinema and SocieTea” Saturday afternoon (5/21) at 4 at the Christian County Library Ozark Branch. See the film adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.”

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Happening,” Saturday afternoon (5/21) at 4 and Sunday afternoon (5/22) at 1:30.

You’ll have a chance to see ruby-throated hummingbirds up close during the program, “Hummingbirds of Summer,” Saturday night (5/21) at 5:30. Sarah Driver will attempt to capture and band the tiny birds. Registration is required.

Plotline will host the 7th Annual Student Film Showcase + Feature Flick Saturday night (5/21) at 5:30 at the Alamo Drafthouse in Springfield.

Spring Geezerfest will start Saturday night (5/21) at 6:30 at the Library Center patio. Adults are invited to a performance of tunes from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s by the band, Geezer.

The Moxie Cinema will show the anime film, “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya,” Saturday night (5/21) at 8.

Adults are invited to the program, “Escape Room: Conductor’s Office,” Sunday (5/22) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register for a time slot with a group of six or fewer. Registration is required.

The 2nd Annual Springfield Plant Swap will be held Sunday (5/22) at 10 at 321 E. Commercial. Take your cuttings and plants to swap with other plant lovers. You can also take plant-related items such as macramé and pots.

The Sister Cities Celebration will be held Sunday (5/22) from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Peace Through People Pavilion at the Springfield Botanical Gardens. The event will feature cultural performances and food vendors.

The Springfield Little Theatre Education Department will present Princesses at the Park 2022 Sunday (5/22) from noon to 3 at the SLT Education Facility.

The program, “Money Matters,” for adults, will be held Sunday (5/22) from 1 to 3 at the Schweitzer Branch Library. Learn smart strategies for managing debt. Registration is required.

The George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond invites you to celebrate International Museum Day by attending the program, “Exploring the Carver Museum Collection,” Sunday afternoon (5/22) at 1. A park ranger will talk about the artifacts currently housed at the museum.

The Moxie Cinema will show the documentary, “Undammed: A Buffalo River Adventure,” Sunday night (5/22) at 6.

Brooks & Dunn with guest, Jordan Davis, will be at JQH Arena Sunday night (5/22) at 7.

The Gillioz Theatre presents Air Supply Sunday night (5/22) at 8.

The History Museum on the Square is hosting the traveling exhibit, “Deeply Rooted: Stories of Missouri Farming,” through June 19.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The Springfield Art Museum presents the interactive exhibit, “Yoko Ono: Mend Piece,” through July 10.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents the NASA traveling exhibit, “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds,” through September 30.

The Railroad Historical Museum at Grant Beach Park is open for the season through October 29th each Saturday from 2 to 4.

The Roston Native Butterfly House at Springfield Botanical Gardens, 2400 S. Scenic, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

