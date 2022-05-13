Weekend Outlook May 14-15, 2022

The Library Station invites kids six and younger to “Racing to Read Storytime” Friday morning (5/13) at 10 and 11.

The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin will host “Little Acorns: Beautiful Blossoms” Friday (5/13) at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Registration is required.

The Missouri State University baseball team will host Illinois State Friday, Saturday and Sunday (5/13-5/15) at 11 a.m.

The Missouri State University softball team will play in the MVC Championship Friday afternoon (5/13) at 1:30 at Killian Softball Complex.

The Missouri State University BFA in Art Senior Exhibition is at Brick City Gallery through Friday (5/13).

The SATO48 film festival is at the Moxie Cinema this weekend. Showtimes are 4, 5:30, 7, 8:30 and 9 p.m. Friday (5/13); 2:30, 4, 5:30, 7, 8:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday (5/14) and noon, 1:30, 3, 4:30 and 6 p.m. Sunday (5/15).

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “The Duke,” Friday afternoon (5/13) at 4:30, Saturday (5/14) at 3 p.m. and Sunday (5/15) at 12:30 p.m.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Happening,” Friday night (5/13) at 6:30, Saturday (5/14) at 5 p.m. and Sunday (5/15) at 2:30 p.m.

The hip hop photo and performance exhibit, #BlackGirlMagic: Contemporary Representations of Black Girlhood in Social Media, will be at Missouri State University’s Plaster Student Union Ballroom West Friday night (5/13) from 6 to 8. RSVPs are requested.

Kids in grades six through 12 are invited to Teen LARP (Live Action Role Play) Night Friday night (5/13) at 6 at the Library Station.

The Springfield Cardinals will host Amarillo Friday night (5/13) at 6:35, Saturday night (5/14) at 6:05 and Sunday night (5/15) at 6:05 at Hammons Field.

Movie in the Park is Friday night (5/13) at 7 at Marshfield Rotary Park. See the film, “The Sandlot.”

Blue Room Comedy Club presents Bobby Jaycox Friday night and Saturday night (5/13-5/14) at 7 and 9:30.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre presents Kate Hamill’s “Sense & Sensibility” through May 22 at the Springfield Art Museum Auditorium.

Small Umbrella Theatre Company presents “Once on this Island” at Drury’s Wilhoit Theatre through May 28th.

The Branson Arts Council will present "Little Women: The Broadway Musical" through May 23 at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.

The Gillioz Theatre presents Daughtry: The Dearly Beloved Tour with Big Wreck Friday night (5/13) at 8.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Petite Maman,” Friday night (5/13) at 9, Saturday night (5/14) at 7:15 and 9:15 and Sunday (5/15) at 5 p.m.

The Missouri State University BFA in Design Practicum Exhibition is at the Carolla Arts Exhibition Center through May 20th.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will host Kids Fishing Day Saturday (5/14) from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Roaring River State Park in Cassville. The event includes classes, stories and crafts.

The Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library invites adults to “Simple Steps for Starting your Business” Saturday (5/14) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is required.

Prairie Day is Saturday (5/14) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wah’Kon-Tah Prairie in El Dorado Springs. The day includes a hike, prairie booths, exhibits, wagon rides, a variety of presentations and more.

The Joplin Humane Society will host the Fast and Furriest 5K Run/Walk Saturday morning (5/14) at 8 at King Jack Park in Webb City.

The Spring 2022 Schuyler Community Craft Show will be held Saturday (5/14) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3885 W. Farm Rd. 94 in Springfield.

The 9th Annual Bertoldie Iron Mountain Run to benefit the Fordland Cross Country team will be held Saturday morning (5/14) at 8.

Vita Nova Village in Joplin will host the 1st Annual Cars & Crafts Saturday (5/14) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Landreth Park in Joplin.

A craft and vendor show will be held Saturday (5/14) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stone County Event Center Arena.

The Joggin’ for Noggins 5K/Silent Auction will be held Saturday morning (5/14) at 9:30 at 4022 S. Lone Pine in Springfield. Proceeds will go to Team ANA 417, which helps patients in southwest Missouri with benign brain tumors.

The Springfield Botanical Gardens will host Garden Day Saturday (5/14) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2400 S. Scenic. The Friends of the Garden will give a presentation at 10 at the Botanical Center.

The Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site will host “Living History Saturdays: Kids Day at the Homestead” Saturday (5/14) from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will include frontier games and activities in the Boone home and yard.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer virtual butterfly survey training Saturday morning (5/14) at 10. Registration is required.

The Christian County Library Nixa Branch will host Spring Clean Shred Day Saturday morning (5/14) from 10 to noon. Take up to two boxes of paper that you want shredded.

4 the Love of K9s will hold an adoption event Saturday (5/14) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4560 S. Campbell in Springfield.

The Lake Springfield Park and Boathouse will offer the class, “Introduction to Kayaking,” Saturday morning (5/14) at 10:30 and Sunday afternoon (5/15) at 2:30.

The 20th Annual Natural Healing Arts Fair will be held Saturday (5/14) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Shrine Mosque in Springfield.

Central Care Cancer Center in Bolivar will host the Food Truck Festival 2022 Saturday (5/14) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Southside Senior Center Fundraiser is Saturday (5/14) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include lunch and Bingo, and admission is $5.

A food preservation class will start at noon Saturday (5/14) at the Fairbanks, 1126 N. Broadway in Springfield. Registration is required.

The Carthage Humane Society will host Eat, Shop and Adopt Saturday (5/14) at 5557 N. Main in Joplin from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will include adoptable animals, vendor booths, food trucks, face painting, bungee jumping, a mini carnival, live music and more.

Adults are invited to the program, “Seeding a Healthy Life,” Saturday afternoon (5/14) at 1 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library.

The Lake Springfield Park and Boathouse will host the James River Float Saturday afternoon (5/14) at 1. Registration is required, and the cost is $30.

“Casting a Legacy: An Outdoor Art Walk” will start at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (5/14-5/15) at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. Take a short walk with a ranger to explore commemorative artwork along the trail.

Kids 12 to 17-years-old are invited to “Conservation Teens: Amphibian Investigation” Saturday afternoon (5/14) from 1 to 4. Visit the Compton Hollow Conservation Area to look for frogs, toads and salamanders. Registration is required.

The Gray-Campbell Farmstead will host the Second Saturday Showcase Saturday (5/14) from 1:30 to 4:30. Learn about the farmstead’s kitchen, herb and flower gardens.

An Art Journaling Workshop, part of the Yoko Ono: Mend Piece Exhibit, will be held Saturday afternoon (5/14) at 2 at the Springfield Art Museum. Registration is required.

Adults are invited to make an animal planter Saturday afternoon (5/14) at 2 at the Christian County Library Nixa Branch. Registration is required.

The Christian County Historical Society presents a talk by Tim Ritter Saturday (5/14) at 3 at the Christian County Museum. Ritter will talk about the Young Brothers massacre on the western outskirts of Springfield in 1932, in which six officers were killed.

The Messiah Project presents the Concert of Peace Saturday (5/14) at 5 p.m. at All Saints Anglican Church in Springfield.

Eureka Springs will host the Saturday Night Gallery Stroll Saturday night (5/14) from 5 to 8 downtown.

“Drumming in the Park—Balm of Life Series” will be held Saturday night (5/14) from 6 to 8 in Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Foundation will present “Arts in the Park” Saturday night (5/14) at 7 with Back Porch Players. Take blankets and lawn chairs.

Springfield Symphony’s 12th annual gala, “Symphony Night Fever,” will be held Saturday night (5/14) at the Oasis Hotel and Convention Center in Springfield.

The Southwest Missouri Cycle Collectors will host the 36th Annual Springfield in the Ozarks Festival and Swap Meet Sunday (5/15) from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge, 321 E. Commercial.

The Glo Center will host the Jim House Community Garden Workday Sunday morning (5/15) at 11 at 518 E. Commercial.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles 3948 in Aurora will host a benefit dinner and auction Sunday afternoon (5/15) at 1 to benefit an area resident fighting leukemia.

The Friends of the Garden’s Gigs in the Garden concert series continues Sunday afternoon (5/15) at 2 with Auntie Em & The Tornadoes. Take blankets and lawn chairs. Admission is a suggested $10 donation for Friends of the Garden.

The Gillioz Theatre presents Mammoth WVH Sunday night (5/15) at 8.

The History Museum on the Square is hosting the traveling exhibit, “Deeply Rooted: Stories of Missouri Farming,” through June 19.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The Springfield Art Museum presents the interactive exhibit, “Yoko Ono: Mend Piece,” through July 10.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents the NASA traveling exhibit, “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds,” through September 30.

The Railroad Historical Museum at Grant Beach Park is open for the season through October 29th each Saturday from 2 to 4.

