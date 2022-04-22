Weekend Outlook April 22-24, 2022

The program, “The War in Ukraine: Causes, Consequences and Ways Out,” will be held Friday night (4/22) at 5:30 in Karls Hall Room 101 on the Missouri State University campus.

Celebrate National Pet I.D. Week at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library through Saturday (4/23). Make a personalized, laser-engraved pet ID tag at the Maker Space. Staff assistance and materials will be provided. Registration is required. Details here.

The HBA Home Show is at the Springfield Expo Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday (4/22-4/24). Admission is $6, and kids 12 and under get in free.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board will host Earth Day Picnic Dinner and a Movie Friday night (4/22) at 6 at the Peace through People Pavilion at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “The Lightning Thief” through Sunday (4/24) at the Landers Theatre.

Ozarks BBQ Fest is at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday (4/22-4/23). Friday is for anyone 21 and older, and Saturday is for all ages.

For King and Country will bring their What Are We Waiting For? Tour to Great Southern Bank Arena Friday night (4/22).

The Earth Day 2022 Virtual 5K/Half Marathon continues through May 1.

The Moxie Cinema will show “The Northman” Friday (4/22) at 4:30 and 7:15, Saturday (4/23) at 1:45, 4:30 and 7:15 and Sunday (4/24) at 2:30 and 5:15.

The Library Station invites kids age 14-grade 12 to Teen Anime Night Friday night (4/22) at 6.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Friday (4/22) at 5 and 7:45 p.m. Saturday (4/23) at 2:15, 5 and 7:45 p.m. and Sunday (4/24) at 2 and 4:45.

Famers Market of the Ozarks will host Lit-Fest Saturday (4/23) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with storytime at the top of each hour and open mic poetry reading of Shel Silverstein.

Saturday (4/23) is Veterans Free Fishing Day at Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon. Veterans can pick up free trout tags at the park store Friday evening (4/22) or anytime on Saturday during the event, from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate Earth Day Saturday (4/23) from 9 a.m. to noon at the Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery and Conservation Center in Branson. Learn how to restore the areas you live in, and take a tree seedling home, while supplies last.

The program, Fishing Skills: Family Fishing, will be held Saturday morning (4/23) at 9 and 11 at the Walter Woods Conservation Area in Joplin.

The Moxie Cinema presents The Wizard of Oz, part of The Moxie Flix Series, Saturday morning (4/23) at 10. www.moxiecinema.com/films/moxie-flix-the-wizard-of-oz-1939-1

Learn about mushrooms at the Missouri Mushrooms Discovery Table Saturday (4/23) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Stop by anytime.

The Little Acorns program, Beautiful Butterflies and Mighty Moths, for three to six-year-olds, will be held Saturday morning (4/23) at 10 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Registration is required.

The program, All about Reptiles, will be held Saturday morning (4/23) at 10 at the Bennett Springs Nature Center in Lebanon.

Roaring River State Park in Cassville will hold an Earth Day Celebration Saturday (4/23) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Missouri Department of Conservation will hand out free trees, and there will be games and activities.

The Library Station will host the James and the Giant Peach Jr. Bug Party for kids three and older Saturday morning (4/23) at 10:30.

The Friends of the Garden invites kids four to 12-years-old to Backpack Buddy Adventure Saturday morning (4/23) at 11. The cost for a backpack is $15 for FOG members and $18 for nonmembers.

The Missouri State University beach volleyball team will host a Maroon/White Scrimmage Saturday (4/23) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Betty & Bobby Allison Sand Volleyball Courts.

Earth Day 2022: The Festival will be held Saturday (4/23) from noon to 8 p.m. at Mother’s Brewing Company in Springfield. The event will feature 10 bands and Springfield Aerial Fitness. It’s a plastic free festival, and reusable cups will be available for purchase for $3. Take your own water bottles. Admission is $25 in advance or $30 the day of the festival, and kids 12 and younger get in free. No dogs allowed.

The Heirloom Seed Garden Planting Party will be held Saturday (4/23) from noon to 3 at the Heirloom Seed Garden, 1471 N. Benton in Springfield, for families with children of all ages.

The Discover Nature program, Nature Art with a Chinese Brushstroke, will be held Saturday afternoon (4/23) at 1 and 2:45 for ages 8 to adult. Registration is required.

Adults are invited to the offsite Springfield-Greene County Library program, “Made Here: Air Services Heating and Cooling,” Saturday afternoon (4/23) at 1. Take a tour of the business and hear the story of how it was founded in 1964.

The Missouri State University men’s soccer team will host Mid-America Christian University Saturday afternoon (4/23) at 2:05 at Allison South Stadium.

An Oboe Faculty Recital will be held Saturday afternoon (4/23) at 3:30 in Ellis Recital Hall on the Missouri State University campus. 674

The Missouri State University men’s soccer team will host Columbia College Saturday afternoon (4/23) at 3:40 at Allison South Stadium.

Adults are invited to the program, “Exoplanetpalooza,” Sunday afternoon (4/24) at 2 at the Library Station. Learn about the types of planets that are most commonly detected and the current limitations of our detection methods, and hear about some of the more interesting exoplanets and systems that have been identified.

The Missouri State University Wind Ensemble, Wind Symphony and Concert Bands will give a concert Sunday afternoon (4/24) at 3:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

The Missouri State women’s soccer team will host Central Methodist Sunday afternoon (4/24) at 4 at Allison South Stadium.

The Heirloom Seed Library is open at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library and the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library through November 1.

The History Museum on the Square in Springfield is hosting the traveling exhibit, Deeply Rooted: Stories of Missouri Farming, through June 19.

Yoko Ono: Mend Piece is at the Springfield Art Museum through July 10.

The All School Exhibition is at the Springfield Art Museum through Sunday (4/24).

