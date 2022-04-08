Weekend Outlook April 8-10, 2022

KSMU will host Studio Live Social Hour, featuring the band, Luna J, Friday night (4/8) from 5 to 7 at Tie and Timber Beer Company in Springfield.

Habitat for Humanity will host the fundraiser, Tool Belts & Bow Ties 2022, Friday night (4/8) at 6 at the White River Conference Center in Springfield.

The Library Station in Springfield will host Teen Craft Night for kids in grades six through 12 Friday night (4/8) at 6. They’ll make a customizable trinket necklace out of a small bottle.

Springfield Little Theatre presents "The Lightning Thief" through April 24 at the Landers Theatre.

MSU Opera Theatre presents A double opera bill of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Trial by Jury” and Mozart’s “Cosi fan Tutte” Friday night (4/8) at 7:30 in the C. Minor Recital Hall in Ellis Hall.

The MSU Theatre and Dance Department presents “A Chorus Line” through Sunday (4/10) in the Craig Hall Coger Theatre.

The Moxie Cinema in Springfield will show the films, "Coda," Friday (4/8) at 5 and 7:15 p.m., "Cow," at 5:30 p.m. and "You Won't Be Alone" at 7:45 p.m.

The Gillioz presents Kenny Wayne Shepherd with Colin James Friday night (4/8) at 8.

NCAA Springfield needs volunteers for the African American Heritage Trail Beautification Day Saturday morning (4/9) at 9.

Easter Egg-stravaganza will be held at the Ozark Community Center Saturday morning (4/9) at 9:45. There will be egg hunts for different age groups.

Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon will host a Savanna Trail Hike Saturday morning (4/9) at 10. The hike is 2.5 miles.

Adults are invited to the program, “Making an IMPACT,” Saturday morning (4/9) at 10. The program series is geared toward families of children with special needs. Tomorrow’s topic is “Effectively Communicating Your Child’s Needs.” Registration is required.

The Conservation Teens program at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center will go fishing at the Bois D’Arc Conservation Area Saturday (4/9). The program is for kids 12 to 17-years-old, and registration is required.

Easter at the Farm is Saturday (4/9) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park. The event includes arts and crafts, games, egg hunts, a visit by the Easter Bunny and more.

The Green Fair will be held Saturday (4/9) at 9 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church in Springfield. There will be a trailer for items that you want to dispose of, including electronics, and information about ways you can live a more eco-friendly life. Kids can plant seeds to take home.

The Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site in Ash Grove will present “Pioneer Medicine,” part of Living History Saturdays, Saturday morning (4/9) at 10.

Kids three and older are invited to the Library Center Saturday morning (4/9) at 11 for Unicorn Day Celebration. Registration is required.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will host a virtual program on native plants Saturday morning (4/9) at 11. Registration is required.

The Missouri State University Beach Volleyball team will host Hendrix College Saturday (4/9) at 10 a.m. and Ottawa at 2 p.m. and Sunday (4/10) at 10 a.m. at the Betty & Bobby Allison Sand Volleyball Courts.

The history Museum on the Square presents Queen City Quest Saturday morning (4/9) at 11. It’s a one-day fundraiser scavenger hunt challenge.

The Missouri State University softball team will host Indiana State Saturday (4/9) at noon and 2:30 and Sunday (4/10) at noon at Killian Stadium.

The Springfield Children’s Business Fair will be held Saturday (4/9) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 321 E. Commercial St. in Springfield. The events gives kids the chance to learn and apply entrepreneurial and customer service skills.

The Midtown Carnegie Branch Library will host a Fix-It Fair Saturday (4/9) from noon to 4.

The Fair Grove Branch Library invites adults to see the film, “Imitation of Life,” Saturday (4/9) at noon.

The exhibit, Yoko Ono: Mend Piece, is at the Springfield Art Museum through July 10.

The Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library will host a Jigsaw Puzzle Competition for adults Saturday (4/9) from 2 to 5. Registration is required.

STEAM Train, for grades K-5, will be held at the Library Station Saturday (4/9) at 2.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will host the Useful Plant Hike Saturday afternoon (4/9) at 1. Registration is required.

The Missouri State women’s tennis team will host Valparaiso Saturday afternoon (4/9) at 1 at Cooper Tennis Complex.

The Missouri State University women's soccer team will host Central Missouri Saturday (4/9) at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Allison South Stadium.

The Tall & Small Ball to benefit foster children and their foster families will be held Saturday (4/9) at 4 p.m. at the Discovery Center of Springfield.

The Moxie Cinema will show the films, "Coda," Saturday (4/9) at 2:30, 5 and 7:15 p.m., "Cow," at 2 and 6:15 p.m. and "You Won't Be Alone" at 4 and 8:15 p.m.

The Drag Bingo Pridefest Fundraiser will be held Saturday night (4/9) at 7 at 112 S. Main in Joplin.

The Gillioz Theatre presents Kansas Saturday night (4/9) at 8.

The Missouri State University men's soccer team will host Rockhurst Sunday (4/10) at 1 and Missouri Valley at 3:30 at Allison South Stadium.

The Second Sunday Concert Sunday (4/10) at 2 at the Library Center will feature The Bob Holden Jazz Ensemble, a 25-member jazz band featuring players from 15 to 77-years-old.

The Ozark Mountain Dulcimers will play traditional folk music Sunday afternoon (4/10) at 2 in the Library Station lobby.

The George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond, MO will present the program, "George Washington Carver: A Man of Great Faith," Sunday (4/10) at 1.

The Moxie Cinema will show the films, "Coda," at 1:30 and 4 p.m., "Cow," at 2 and "You Won't Be Alone" at 4:30.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The History Museum on the Square, on Park Central Square in Springfield, is hosting the exhibit, “Deeply Rooted: Stories of Missouri Farming,” through June 19.

The All School Exhibition, featuring work by students in K-12 area schools, is at the Springfield Art Museum through April 24.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents the NASA traveling exhibit, “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds,” through September 30.

