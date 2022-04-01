Weekend Outlook April 1-3, 2022

The Show-Me Gourd Art Festival is Friday through Sunday (4/1-4/3) at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex West Hall.

The Central High School Film Festival is Friday and Saturday (4/1-4/2) at the Historic Fox Theatre on Park Central Square.

Missouri State University presents the Public Affairs Convocation Film Screening Friday night (4/1) at 6:30 in the Plaster Student Union Theater. See the film, “Bustin’ Down the Door,” produced by and featuring Shaun Tomson, the 2022 Public Affairs Convocation speaker.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre presents "The Cake" Friday, Saturday and Sunday (4/1-4/3) at the Springfield Art Museum Auditorium.

Drury University’s Think Green Club will host a Climate Change Expert Panel Friday night (4/1) at 6:30 at Drury’s Lay Hall. Find out more by emailing dbehlmann@drury.edu.

First Friday Art Walk is Friday night (4/1) from 5 to 10 at several venues in downtown Springfield.

The Moxie Cinema will show the films, “Coda,” at 5 and 7:15 p.m., “You Won’t Be Alone,” at 7:45 p.m. and “Compartment Number 6” Friday night (4/1).

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will host a plant sale and gardening demonstration Saturday (4/2) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call (417) 888-4237.

Bennett Spring State Park will lead a hike on the Savanna Trail Saturday morning (4/2) at 10.

Prairie State Park will host a Guided Bison Saunter Saturday morning (4/2) at 10. Registration is required, and space is limited.

The Springfield-Greene County Library invites kids three to six-years-old to Racing to Read Storytime Saturday morning (4/2) at 10:30 at the Park Central Branch Library. thelibrary.org/programs/month/month.cfm?sd=20220401&ed=20220430

The Springfield Sister Cities Association will host the Cherry Blossom Kite & Pinata Festival Saturday (4/2) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Springfield Botanical Gardens.

The Christian County Library will host Unicorn Day at the Ozark branch Saturday (4/2) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with unicorn-themed crafts and activities.

The 12th Annual Ozarks Beerfest to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks will be held Saturday (4/2) from noon to 4 at the Springfield Expo Center.

Adults are invited to the showing of the 1934 film, “Imitation of Life,” Saturday (4/2) at noon at the Fair Grove Branch Library.

The Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Resource Fair will be held Saturday (4/2) from 1 to 4 for adults at the Library Station.

The Midtown Carnegie Branch Library will host Bilingual Storytime Saturday afternoon (4/2) at 2 for ages three to seven.

The Missouri State University women’s soccer team will host Evangel Saturday afternoon (4/2) at 2 at the Allison South Stadium.

Roaring River State Park in Cassville will host a Wildflower Workshop Saturday (4/2) from 3 to 5. Learn about the various wildflowers found throughout the park. Registration is required, and space is limited.

The Moxie Cinema will show the films, “Coda,” at 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m., “You Won’t Be Alone,” at 5:30 and 8 p.m. and “Compartment Number 6,” at 3 p.m. Saturday (4/2). moxiecinema.com

The Gillioz Theatre presents Bill Engvall in the “Here’s Your Sign—It’s Finally Time” tour Saturday night (4/2) at 6:30 and 8:30.

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra will present “Dance Around, Around,” featuring cellist, Bryan Cheng, Saturday night (4/2) at 7:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

A Star Wars triple feature will be shown at the Library Station Sunday (4/3) from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Popcorn will be provided.

The Library Station will host an opening for the exhibit, Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Earths, Sunday afternoon (4/3) from 1 to 5.

The Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Ash Grove will host an archery program for families Sunday afternoon (4/3) at 3. Registration is required.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Coda,” at 1:30 and 5:30 p.m., “You Won’t Be Alone,” at 3:30 and 6 p.m. and “Compartment Number 6,” at 1 p.m. Sunday (4/3).

The Moxie Cinema will show the documentary, “First River: How Arkansas Saved A National Treasure,” Sunday afternoon (4/3) at 4.