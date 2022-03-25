Weekend Outlook March 25-27, 2022

Friday (3/25) is the last day to view the exhibit, “The 2nd Annual Show Your Colors: Artists Showcase’ by the Artists Empowerment Collective,” at Drury’s Pool Art Center. The Artist Empowerment Collective provides opportunities for artists of color in Springfield.

The Babes in the Woods program, “Spring Beauties,” for kids 0-2, will be held Friday morning (3/25) at 9 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Registration is required. Find out more at (417) 888-4237.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will present the online program, “Fox String Art,” Friday morning (3/25) at 10. Registration is required, and space is limited.

The Springfield-Greene County Library will host Racing to Read Storytime for kids six and younger Friday morning (3/25) at 10 at the Library Station.

The Christian County Library will host Virtual Family Storytime Friday morning (3/25) at 10.

The Lebanon/Laclede County Library will host a 1/2-price book sale Friday and Saturday (3/25-3/26) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Spring Garage Sale & Market Place will be held Friday (3/25) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday (3/26) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cowan Civic Center in Lebanon.

Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson is hosting Spring Break Hatchery Tours Friday and Saturday (3/25-3/26) at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tours start at the center and are 30-40 minutes.

Jacob Ferguson will be the guest on Studio Live on KSMU Friday (3/25) at noon.

The seminar, “Planning for Dementia-Friendly Communities,” will be held Friday afternoon (3/25) at 2:30 in Temple Hall, Room 2, on the Missouri State University campus.

The Missouri State University Baseball Bears will host Nevada Friday afternoon (3/25) at 3 at Hammons Field. Tickets are $3.

The Drury baseball team will host McKendree Friday (3/25) at 5 p.m., Saturday (3/26) at noon and 3 and Sunday (3/27) at noon at U.S. Baseball Park, 4400 N. 19th St. in Ozark.

The film, “Compartment Number 6,” Friday (3/25) at 5 and 8 p.m., Saturday (3/26) at 2:30 and 7:45 p.m. and Sunday (3/27) at noon.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” Friday night (3/25) at 5:30, Saturday (3/26) at 2 and 4:30 and Sunday (3/27) at 2:30.

The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin will present the program, “Amphibians: Amazing Amphibians of Missouri,” Friday night (3/25) at 6. Participants will see live amphibians and make a craft. They’ll also go on a short walk. Registration is required.

The Queen City Shout Festival continues through Sunday (3/27) at various Springfield venues. The week-long festival of music, film and art supports poverty relief.

Fiddler on the Roof is at the Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts Friday night (3/25) at 7:30 and Saturday (3/26) at 2 and 7:30.

Ozarks Lyric Opera presents Michael Spyres in Pagliacci Friday and Saturday night (3/25-3/26) at 7:30 at the Gillioz Theatre. The performance features an original Vaudeville prelude that celebrates the Ozarks.

The Marshall Tucker Band, with special guest, Outlaws, will be at The Auditorium in Eureka Springs, Arkansas Friday night (3/25) at 7:30.

The Little Theater Guild Spring Fling will be held Friday night (3/25) at 6 at 2259 E. Bennett with a craft project, a meal, drinks, a photo booth, swag bag and door prizes. Tickets are $35.

The Ozark Empire PRCA Pro Rodeo will be held Friday and Saturday (3/25-3/26) at Corwin Auto Arena at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

Blue Room Comedy Club presents Josh Wolf Friday and Saturday night (3/25-3/26) at 7 and 9:30. 0

The Missouri State University Theatre and Dance Department will present “A Bright New Boise” Friday and Saturday night (3/25-3/26) at 7:30 at Credo Dance Academy, 931 S. Kickapoo. Admission is free, but tickets are required.

Teen Anime Night, for age 14 through grade 12, is Friday night (3/25) at 6 at the Library Station. Popcorn and anime shows will be available.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre presents “The Cake,” Friday through Sunday (3/25-3/27) and March 31 through April 3 at the Springfield Art Museum Auditorium.

Springfield Little Theatre presents the Improv Show Friday night (3/25) at 7 at the Black Box, 237 S. Florence in Springfield. Tickets are $10.

Community Dance Night is Friday night (3/25) at 7:30 at the Marshfield Community Center.

The Kiwanis Club of Christian County will host Trivia Night Friday night (3/25) at 6 at First Baptist Ozark, 1400 W. Jackson. Proceeds will benefit local children’s charities.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “The Power of the Dog,” Friday night (3/25) at 7:30, Saturday (3/26) at 5 and 7 p.m. and Sunday (3/27) at 12:15.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board is hosting the Saint Patrick’s Day 5K and 10K virtual race through Sunday (3/27).

The Springfield Seize the Day 5K Run/Walk to benefit those impacted by epilepsy will be held Saturday morning (3/26) at 9 in downtown Springfield.

The Primitive Skills program, “Shoal Creek Skills Gathering,” will be held Saturday morning (3/26) at 9 at Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. Registration is required.

The Fresh Start 5 & 10K Run/Walk will be held Saturday morning (3/26) at 10 on Ozark Greenway’s Frisco Highline Trail. Proceeds benefit Hand Up at National Avenue Christian Church, which helps individuals released from prison in the last 12 months with needs such as housing, utilities, food, medications and more.

The Spring Lily Bulb Sale is at the Springfield Botanical Center Saturday morning (3/26) from 10 to noon.

The Moxie Flix Series, which showcases films kids should see before they turn 13, will feature the 2018 film, “Paddington,” Saturday morning (3/26) at 10.

The Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site in Ash Grove will present “Living History Saturdays: Women’s Chores in the Home,” Saturday morning (3/26) at 10. Learn about the many chores done by the women of the Boone Homestead.

The Grey-Campbell Farmstead Annual Meeting will be held Saturday morning (3/26) at 10 at the Botanical Center at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park. Learn how to get involved as a volunteer or supporter of the farmstead. Dr. Brooks Blevins will present “How to Talk Ozark in Seven Simple Steps.”

As part of the 50th anniversary celebration at the Buffalo National River, artist, Cynthia Garmoe, will be at the Tyler Bend Visitor Center Saturday morning (3/26) at 10 to discuss her painting, “The Mighty Buffalo.” After the presentation kids of all ages will be able to team up to earn a Buffalo National River Junior Ranger Badge. learn more here.

Adults are invited to the program, “Neighboring 101,” Saturday morning (3/26) at 10:30 at the Republic Branch Library. Learn how to connect with your neighbors and how doing so can improve your community, health and quality of life. Registration is required.

The Ranger Guided Geology Hike will start at 11 Saturday morning (3/26). Learn about Arkansas’ unique geology and how it has influenced the way people thrive on the landscape. The 3.5-mile hike is moderate to strenuous. Meet at the Indian Rockhouse Trailhead.

Republic Animal Control will host Adoption Day and Doggy Style Food Truck Saturday (3/26) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 732 St. Highway 174 in Republic.

A Story Walk is at the Springfield Botanical Gardens through March 28. Read “Cat’s Colors” by Jane Cabrera while you walk along a path in the park.

Adults are invited to watch the film, “Transamerica,” rated R, Saturday (3/26) at noon at the Fair Grove Branch Library.

The Women’s Makers Market will be held Saturday (3/26) from noon to 3 at MJ’s Deli, 228 W. Sunshine in Springfield.

The Missouri State University softball team will host Valparaiso Saturday (3/26) at noon and 2:30 at Killian Stadium, 2141 E. Pythian.

The Drury softball team will host Maryville Saturday (3/26) at noon and 2 at Thompson Field at Meador Park.

“Pictures from Brice: History of an Ozark Town” will start at 1 p.m. Saturday (3/26) at Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon. View photos from the park’s collection to see how people lived when the town of Brice existed, and hear from park staff.

The Missouri State University baseball team will host Nevada Saturday afternoon (3/26) at 2 at Hammons Field.

A Guest Artist Recital, part of Low Brass Day at Missouri State University, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday (3/26) at Ellis Hall.

Springfield Little Theatre presents the Teen & Adult Showcase Saturday night (3/26) at 7:30 at the The Reynolds Auditorium, 237 S. Florence in Springfield. Tickets are $10.

The Sierra Club-White River Group will host the South Creek Stream Cleanup Sunday (3/27) at 1:30, and volunteers are needed.

Adults are invited to the program, “Money Matters,” Sunday afternoon (3/27) at 1 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library. The topic is “financial Bootcamp for New parents.” Registration is required.

The Route 66 Record Show will be held at Relics Event Center, 2015 W. Battlefield in Springfield, Sunday (3/27) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Missouri State University softball team will host Valparaiso Sunday (3/27) at noon at Killian Stadium, 2141 E. Pythian.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will present the program, “The Struggle for Education,” Sunday afternoon (3/27) at 1. Learn about the struggles Carver faced in his pursuit of a formal education.

The SLT Youth & Family Showcase will start at 1 p.m. Sunday (3/27) at The Reynolds Auditorium, 237 S. Florence.

The Missouri State University Baseball Bears will host Nevada Sunday afternoon (3/27) at 1 at Hammons Field.

The Drury softball team will host Missouri S&T Sunday (3/27) at noon and 2 at Thompson Field at Meador Park.

The Missouri State University choral studies program will present the Guy B. Webb Memorial Concert Sunday afternoon (3/27) at 3:30 at Immaculate Conception Church, 3555 S. Fremont.

The Missouri State University Orchestra Repertory Orchestra will present a concert Sunday night (3/27) at 7:30 at Ellis Hall.

“Hooray for Hollywood,” to benefit Isabel’s House, will be held Sunday (3/27) at the DoubleTree Hotel and Convention Center in Springfield. Watch the Academy Awards live. The event also includes a cash raffle, a cocktail hour, dinner and raffle drawings.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The History Museum on the Square, on Park Central Square in Springfield, is hosting the exhibit, “Deeply Rooted: Stories of Missouri Farming,” through June 19.

The All School Exhibition, featuring work by students in K-12 area schools, is at the Springfield Art Museum through April 24.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents the NASA traveling exhibit, “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds,” through September 30.

Missouri State University’s Gerontology Club presents the 25th Annual Senior Art Exhibition at the Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts 4th and 5th floors through March 31.

